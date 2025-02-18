We’re Almost So Back; Tyshawn Jones Claims That More ‘Tony Hawk Pro Skater’ Remasters Are Likely on Their Way 

It’s been roughly five years since Peak dropped, and we haven’t heard a peep about more Tony Hawk Pro Skater remasters. Until this morning. Pro Skater Tyshawn Jones casually mentioned that he is involved in a project that is currently moving up the pipeline. What a way to start the day, isn’t it? While it’s currently unclear as to which games Jones was referring to, it seems we may not need to wait much longer for more Tony Hawk action.

It Doesn’t Matter if It’s ‘Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 & 4 Remastered’ or ‘Thug Remastered’, Just Give It to Me Now

Originally reported by VGC.com, Tyshawn Jones made his debut in Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1&2 Remastered and now claims to be involved in another remaster. During the Breakfast Club Podcast, Jones can be heard saying the following:

“I’m in a Tony Hawk coming out, that’s cool. They got a new one they remastering so that’s about to come out, I was in the last one.”

Now, while I don’t know if Tyshawn just broke an NDA by mentioning the existence of this project, I’m very glad that he did. Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1&2 Remastered is one of the best remasters on the market. And the chance to dive into some more classic titles sounds like a dream come true. Especially after Tony Hawk said that plans were shelved in 2022 for further remasters. Now we just get to play the speculation game for days on end until the project is officially announced.

While I would love to see Underground make a return, 3&4 are the more likely candidates here. And depending on how well those do, maybe we’ll finally get the Underground 1 & 2 remasters we deserve. At least there’s a dedicated group of fans keeping THUG 2 alive and well through mods and online support. Seriously, check out THUG Pro if you’re itching for some old-school THPS action.

How awful would it be if this was a Tony Hawk: Downhill Jam remaster? I would laugh, cry, and feel emotions not able to be registered by most humans. Let’s hope it’s for something better.