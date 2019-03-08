We’re Already Obsessed with ‘Killing Eve’ Season Two

The chase is on—Killing Eve‘s season two trailer has finally dropped. Like its killer first season, the show will follow Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) as she tracks down illustrious assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer), “if she’s still alive.” The noir infused detective drama topped dozens of 2018 “best show of the year” lists, and if this trailer gives any indication, the Eve-Villanelle obsession is at deliciously full tilt. We’ll be getting more of Villanelle’s decadent outfits, witty asshattery, and queer lust—we’d definitely let her run us over—and Polastri’s flowing locks and earnest soul-searching as she descends deeper into obsession. While Phoebe Waller-Bridge won’t be returning as a showrunner—she’ll be working as an executive producer—the show thankfully continues to be helmed primarily by women.

Killing Eve season two will premier on Sunday, April 7 on BBC AMERICA and AMC.

