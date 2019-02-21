‘We’re Always On Our Phones’: Today’s Comic by Debangshu Moulik

In ‘Comics!’, we explore the works of some of the most exciting artists and illustrators from the subcontinent just to remind us that, sometimes, words aren’t enough. Today, we have Pune-based Debangshu Moulik, whose work here represents the universal problem of always being on our phones. “There was this time when I used to spend a lot of time just watching videos and passing time on my phone,” he says. “Gradually, I realised that phones were a medium of procrastination for me and a lot of other people. Hence, the thought that caused the creation of this series was that: Is there a way I can use this to tell a small story about the times we live in?”

Moulik, 20, grew up reading tons of comic books and graphic novels. His most immediate memory is of travelling long-distance on trains and reading Tinkle or Amar Chitra Katha. “I’ve been drawing things all my life,” he says. “When I was in kindergarten, I couldn’t speak Marathi since my folks spoke Bengali at home and in order to communicate with the other kids, I used to draw stuff instead of talking. That’s my earliest memory of me drawing things. Around Class 8, I started making some illustrations for some Bengali magazines and stuff. Since then I’ve never looked back.”

Moulik is currently working on making a bunch of paintings and sculptures for a gallery exhibition. He’s also simultaneously writing and drawing a long-form graphic novel. You can follow Moulik on Instagram or check out his website.