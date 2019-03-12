We’re Back in Our Mechs This Week, and Also, Killing Demons in ‘DMC 5’

Join Austin, Natalie, Patrick and Danielle for a whirlwind tour of the games we’re playing right now, in mechs (Left Alive, Titanfall 2), in space (Objects in Space), and in… demon funtimes (Devil May Cry 5). We’re all anxiously awaiting Sekiro in different ways, really.

Discussed: Left Alive, Devil May Cry 5, Objects in Space, Titanfall 2

