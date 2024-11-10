We’re Getting ‘Metal Gear Solid Delta’ Because Konami Is Afraid People Won’t Know Who Solid Snake Is

Konami mainstay and Metal Gear Solid series producer, Noriaki Okamura, admitted a core reason for the existence of Metal Gear Solid Delta. In an interview with GamesRadar’s PLAY magazine, Okamura expressed concern over a terrifying question younger gamers are asking themselves. “Who is Solid Snake?” “One of the things that really sparked us to do the remake in general is because we realized that a lot of the newer, younger generation of gamers aren’t familiar with the Metal Gear series anymore,” Okamura explains.

“It was basically our mission, our duty, to kind of continue making sure that the series lives on for future generations. After all, we leave behind much more than just DNA, as Solid Snake would say. But again, who is Solid Snake?” Okamura concludes. If you think about it, it makes sense. The last major MGS game, Phantom Pain, came out in 2015.

That’s a year shy of a decade since we’ve been graced with a new entry in the beloved series! (Yes, I’m ignoring Survive completely.) It almost seems inconceivable! To me, MGS and Snake are video game royalty. Saying you don’t know who Solid Snake is should be tantamount to not knowing who Link is. Then again, we don’t get a steady stream of MGS games.

Screenshot: Konami

konami wants ‘metal gear solid delta’ to be a return to form for the franchise

I have high hopes for Delta, by the way. It’ll be refreshing to see Snake, Ocelot, Colonel Volgin, and the eccentric Cobra Unit again. I should be embarrassed to admit this, but I’m not. To this day, I’ll still randomly do the “Ocelot Meow.” Because many of you don’t know what that scene is, I won’t say anything else about it!

Konami, we gotta clear something up. I know y’all know this, and, yes, I’m going to be that Metal Gear Solid mark. …But that’s Naked Snake, not Solid Snake, ya goofs. You’d think Konami would get the lore right! (I’m kidding, I know what they mean. Younger folks don’t know about the complex Metal Gear Solid lore yet. Let them find out the hard way!)