We’re Hosting a Livestream with Finneas, Phoebe Bridgers, and More

VICE is hosting a second edition of Noisey Night In, a livestreamed concert featuring intimate performances from some of your faves and ours, including Finneas, Phoebe Bridgers, Claud, Alex Lahey, Beach Bunny, and Faye Webster.

Back in April, VICE threw the first Noisey Night In to benefit Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. With a killer lineup boasting Margo Price, Open Mike Eagle, Diet Cig, Twin Peaks, the show raised over $6,000 for medical expenses, lodging, clothing, food and other vital living expenses to music industry workers and artists dealing with a loss of income during the pandemic.

This installment of Noisey Night In will air Thursday, May 28 on Noisey’s YouTube channel. Like last time, all proceeds will go to Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. In the meantime, be sure to read up on the music industry is coping in the pandemic, from artists navigating Spotify’s new “tip jar” and a new union for COVID-19 relief to recording studios and music teachers. Check out the poster below too.