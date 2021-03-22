We’re in the Beginning of a PS1 Aesthetics Renaissance

The simple geometry, low draw distance, and jagged edges of the mid-to-late 90s game consoles have long been derided as bad aesthetics. As console technology advanced, 3D Graphics became synonymous with “Realism.” To a fair amount of gamers today, old low poly art is seen as dated and ugly. Luckily, not everyone derides this era of gaming as something to be left in the past. As is often the case with the independent games space, devs making the sorts of games that they love with the aesthetics they admire means that we’re starting to see more and more purposefully “PS1” aesthetics pop up in games. We talk about one of those games, called Fatum Betula, why more indie devs are choosing this aesthetic, and more on this episode of Waypoint Radio.

You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher. If you’re using something else, this RSS link should let you add the podcast to whatever platform you’d like. If you’d like to directly download the podcast, click here. Please take a moment and review the podcast, especially on Apple Podcasts. It really helps.

Videos by VICE

Interaction with you is a big part of this podcast, so make sure to send any questions you have for us to gaming@vice.com with the header “Questions.” (Without the quotes!) We can’t guarantee we’ll answer all of your questions, but rest assured, we’ll be taking a look at them.

Have thoughts? Swing by the Waypoint forums to share them!