We’re in the Midst of a Psychedelic Renaissance

Recreational use of psychedelics is going up, especially among young people. US government statistics show 1.31 million 18- to 25-year-olds admitted to taking LSD in 2017 compared with 317,000 in 2004—almost a fourfold increase since the mid 2000s. Writer Mike Power explains that this resurgence is less about counterculture, and more about escapism—a shift due, at least in part, to the advent of the internet. On this episode of The VICE Guide to Right Now Podcast, VICE’s Global Drugs Editor Max Daly speaks to Power about the roots and rise of modern-day psychedelic culture.

