‘We’re Kind of Just Figuring It Out’: Building Muscle Memory With 700 Feel

Sydney-based music duo 700 Feel are as cryptic and ambiguous as they are intentional.

In 2020, they dropped their debut double-sided single “T1 Western/Back 2 The Area”. The drop served up a mixed platter of the many genres they were raised on: dub, UKG, house, footwork, jazz and hip-hop. This fusion of sounds is a constant reminder of where 700 Feel came from – and where they are now.



Made up of Jonny Hawkins and Juan Villamor, the duo’s separate upbringings – in the UK and US – are interwoven with the sensory overload they call home: Western Sydney.

When VICE last caught up with 700 Feel, they said the cultural trope of being a “Western Sydney-based” act was pushed instinctively by the press – the first kind of box the duo were placed into.

Though acknowledging that their experience as kids from The Area is unique compared to others, both Juan and Jonny have always aimed to own their story, even if it doesn’t fit the standardised narrative.

“There’s a certain way Western Sydney represents themselves. And we don’t really fit into that, you know?” Juan told VICE.

“But it’s cool that Western Sydney representation doesn’t necessarily have to be one thing.”

While 700 FEEL is experiencing a meteoric rise – thanks to the cult following they’ve gained organically over the years – both Jonny and Juan are nonchalant, soft-spoken and humble individuals, unfazed by the industry machine.

In reality, they’re just two individuals who love music, love making music, and love doing so with the community they’re part of.

Juan and Jonny showing me the live iteration of their project. Photo by Puti Violet.

But the demanding mental leach of imposter syndrome is still something that interrupts their peace in between releases. It’s a very human response, especially when wanting to maintain the momentum of their first release during the peak of the pandemic.

When we drop music, it doesn’t feel that great. A lot of the time it’s just a weird feeling,” Juan said.

“Opportunities like getting a residency at the Powerhouse Museum felt a bit weird, but you gotta realise that you deserve to be there.”

“We did a thing where we were able to record on archive instruments and there were a couple of session musicians there playing the harp, and we were so intimidated,” Jonny said.

“It’s not like we’re trained musicians. We’re kind of just figuring it out.”

The double-sided EP Muscle Memories is 700 Feel’s most formative work yet, and acts as a reflection of their intense and explorative search in finding their music process and sound. Sitting on the music for two years, Muscle Memories is an all-encompassing sonic flex that details the duo’s experimental dive into ambient, chopped and screwed techniques that seamlessly soundtrack life over the past three years. From the sounds, to the features, to the stories told, both sides of the EP are intrinsically connected to both Jonny and Juan.

“I can definitely say that there was nothing we could have done better.” Juan said.

“It’s definitely the most polished thing we’ve ever done. Even the visuals and everything, I’m super happy with it.” Jonny said.

One of the most striking moments in the project is Volume One’s opening track “Green N’ Grey”. The track features vocals from fellow artist and friend Archie Mike, who was incarcerated during the early stages of the pandemic. Facing the intensity of isolation, Archie found solace in music in the same way 700 Feel did, just on the other side of the wall.

“He’s an amazing musician in unfortunate circumstances. He ended up sending some recordings of him singing to one of our mates, and we got hold of it. And while we were making the project, we were like, let’s try him on the tracks. And it fit like a glove. It was perfect. We felt like it was a good story to shed light on.” Juan said.

Determined to honour the song – and their friend – in the best way possible, “Green N’ Grey” dropped on the day Archie was released from prison.

“That was the best feeling. I didn’t feel any sort of weird anxiety about it because it was bigger than the music. It was his day, a celebration of him. It felt really good.” Juan said.

The significance of the song instantly makes 700 Feel emotional and proud. It’s an intentional display of togetherness and brotherhood, and is a celebration of a friend who first heard his vocals on the track through a laptop provided by the prison and pocket WiFi snuck in from friends outside.

“I remember messaging him on Instagram, and he was listening to it and freaking out. It was just beautiful.” Jonny said.

The tenacious drive to tell a story through the talents of those near and dear to them is also evident on the second volume of the project. Experimenting with long-form pieces of music, childhood friend and fellow musician Pei lent vocals and guitar to the song “Mise En Place”. The song signifies a full-circle moment that brings this sincere project to a close.

“He used to give us gear all the time, I’d go to his house and he’d give me a bunch of pedals.” Jonny said.

“We both didn’t know he could sing too. It was crazy.” Juan said.

Muscle Memories is an ode to their community, something that 700 Feel have always wanted to fulfil. Marking it as the first time they’ve ever reached out to people to work together, and receive an eager response back, the project is the first step into a long-winded and exciting career in close collaboration with the talents that surround them.

“We’ve always talked about getting more in touch with the community. But this year, we were really able to,”

“I didn’t realise anyone cared like that. It was pretty cool. Community is super important to us. There’s so many talented people. And we just want everyone to thrive.”

Adele is the Junior Writer & Producer for VICE AU/NZ. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter here.



