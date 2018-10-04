We’re Launching a New Rewatch Podcast By Rewatching Every Damn Purge Movie

“You need to return him to us…alive. So we may purge as we’re entitled.”

Waypoint is in the midst of launching several new podcasts, including Currently Untitled Waypoint Rewatch Podcast That You Should Definitely Help Us Name, where we pick a movie or TV series to watch, dissect, and closely read. Given we’re launching this podcast series in October, it only made sense to start with a genre near and dear to my heart: horror.

To that end, we’re rewatching the entirety of The Purge series, a four-part series about a world where for one night per year, all crime is legal. It’s a goofy, over-the-top premise, but one that’s treated with more seriousness and sincerity than most genre fare, largely because it refuses to avoid the obvious class and racial tensions that would arise from such an event.

I’m the host of this series—we’ll be rotating for future rewatches—and I’m joined by Austin, Danielle, Natalie, and Rob to agonize over this family’s poor strategy for surviving a home invasion and examine what The Purge is saying about society’s view of the underclass.

Our next episode will cover the sequel, The Purge: Anarchy. We haven’t decided if we’ll be doing single episode for the other sequels— The Purge: Election Year, The First Purg e—or if we’ll group them together, alongside the TV series that recently started airing. Stay tuned.

The first episode of Currently Untitled Waypoint Rewatch Podcast That You Should Definitely Help Us Name will drop into your normal Waypoint Radio feed. Future episodes, however, will be featured in their own, separate feed. We’ll pass on the correct links when it happens.

Please let us know what you think, and send questions about The Purge to be considered for a future podcast to gaming@vice.com with the subject “The Purge.”

You can subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, and Stitcher. If you’re using something else, this RSS link should let you add the podcast to whatever platform you’d like. If you’d like to directly download the podcast, click here. Please take a moment and review the podcast, especially on iTunes. It really helps.