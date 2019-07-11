We’re Launching a Paid Work Placement Initiative For Culturally Diverse Graduates

This year, VICE is excited to announce a new project to help young writers develop their voices and tell their stories. We’re partnering with University of Melbourne to offer a paid work placement program for students and recent graduates from culturally diverse backgrounds, born outside Australia, or at least one parent born outside Australia.

The Program

Successful applicants will spend a month, working three days a week, embedded with the VICE Australia content teams in the Melbourne office.

During this time participants will spend time with different creative departments across the company to learn about making content across editorial, video, and advertising. They’ll pitch ideas to editors, work to develop their stories, assist with day-to-day tasks, and generally learn what it takes to work in a digital youth media environment.

Who is Eligible?

Applicants must be aged between 18 and 25, and either be currently enrolled in, or have graduated within two years from, university degrees in media, journalism, publishing, communication, film, advertising, or a related field.

While this partnership was made possible through Melbourne Uni, you can be enrolled anywhere to apply.

Please be aware though, that the program does not cover transport or accommodation from interstate. And although applicants who are willing to relocate to Melbourne for a month are welcome to apply, VICE and Melbourne Uni will not be able to offer support beyond the internship parameters.

When is it?

The program will run in September, with final dates to be locked in closer to the date.

How much does it pay?

Successful applicants will be paid at the award rate for a graduate cadet journalist, for three days a week, across four weeks.

This will be paid by University of Melbourne as a single sum of $2400 at the beginning of the program.

How to apply

Head here to fill out our application form before 15 August, 2019.