We’re Livestreaming a Music Festival to Raise Money for Artists

As people around the world are stuck at home due to COVID-19, music has been a salve to cope with the changes of daily life. With tours postponed or canceled, album releases delayed, and devastating financial losses crippling the industry, artists and workers who rely on live music to make a living need more help than ever. That’s why Noisey and VICE are hosting Noisey Night In, a livestream on April 11 to benefit the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.

Streaming on Noisey’s YouTube page starting at 5 p.m. EST this Saturday, Noisey Night In will feature some of our favorite acts, including Margo Price, Open Mike Eagle, Twin Peaks, and more to be announced performing sets from the comfort of their own homes. All proceeds from the livestream will go to Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, which is giving money to help with medical expenses, lodging, clothing, food and other vital living expenses to music industry workers and artists dealing with sickness or a loss of steady work.

We’ll update this post with the full lineup on Thursday, April 9. In the meantime, here’s a taste of the acts who’ll be performing: Margo Price, Brian Fallon, Nothing, Balming Tiger, Beabadoobee, Open Mike Eagle, Diet Cig, Overcoats, Anna Burch, and Twin Peaks. Stay tuned for more updates but while you wait, read this report on how devastating coronavirus has been for the music industry, and check out our series on how it’s affecting touring artists, tour crew, venue workers, and music publicists.