We’re Throwing a Massive Party With DJ Harvey In Bali and You’re All Invited

All of us here at VICE’s Indonesia office are pretty excited about this weekend’s blowout two-day party in Bali. We’re returning to Potato Head Beach Club with a packed weekend of movies, music, and mezcal featuring international acts like DJ Harvey and Thomas Bullock along with local heroes Tantrà and Jakarta’s PLEASURE.

The last time did threw one of our “Weekender” parties it was a blast. But you don’t have to take our word for it, just check out the photos yourself. This weekend’s party is shaping up to be even bigger. Check this: we have sets from DJ Harvey, Thomas Bullock, Pete Herbert, PLEASURE, Tantrà, Island of the Gods, Måns Ericson, Velvet Season & The Hearts Of Gold, and more.



Bullock is also hosting an all-day exploration of mezcal, complete with workshops, tastings, and a film. He literally wrote the book on mezcal, so there’s no one else in Bali with a deeper knowledge of this traditional Mexican liquor.

On Sunday, we’re showing some of our favorite VICE documentaries on a big screen, including our hit “The Cult of Debt Forgiveness,” our exploration of New Order-era B-movies, “Blood, Guts and Bad Acting,” and our never-before scene doc. on Sumedang, West Java’s circumcision ceremonies “Boogie Horse.”

Interested in coming out? It’s free entry if you get there before 16:00, and Rp 250,000 FDC afterwards. See you this weekend.