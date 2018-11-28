We’re Throwing Christmas Parties in Auckland and Wellington

If there’s not a party, does the year really end? Well… yes. But what they hey; you’re always better safe than sorry, which is why we’re throwing a couple of Christmas bashes to blow out those 2018 cobwebs once and for all. Thanks to our friends at VYPE, we’ve assembled a pair of terrifyingly stacked lineups in both Auckland and Wellington, with a handful of seasonal surprises still tucked up our sleeves. RSVP here.

The Tāmaki Makaurau party will be going down on Thursday December 6th at Whammy Bar and Backroom, with a hits-heavy lineup that includes soul boss Bailey Wiley, wavemaking rap duo Church & AP, warped pop consortium Merk, scuzzed-out supergroup Cindy, anthemic indie rockers BEING., up-and-comers Piss Pals and Sweet Pea, and floor-filling DJs Ethan James and Soraya.

Videos by VICE

Church & AP will also make the trip down to Te Whanganui-a-Tara on December 15th, for another unmissable party at Meow alongside twincore power trio Hans Pucket, blunted bedroom disco duo Imugi 이무기, dreamo quartet Bad Friend, and verified party-starters Race Banyon and Aw B.

Entry to both events is completely free, but you’ll need to RSVP here, and we’ll see you soon! Cheers again to VYPE and Brothers Beer for their support.

Party with us—Auckland: Whammy Bar and Backroom on Thursday, December 6 and Wellington: Meow, Saturday, December 15. Merry merry.

