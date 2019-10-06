We’re Throwing Two ‘Parasite’-Inspired Dinner Parties Next Week in LA

Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite hasn’t even hit opened yet, but it’s already pulling in some serious awards buzz. The Okja and Snowpiercer director’s latest movie won the Palme d’Or by unanimous vote when it premiered at Cannes earlier this year and it’s currently holding a 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Vulture dubbed it a “nerve-wracking masterpiece” along the same lines of Jordan Peele’s Us, which Parasite “matches and perhaps even surpasses,” according to the LA Times. The movie is likely headed straight for the Oscar race—and if you’re in LA next week, we’ll help you see it before it even hits theaters.

Next week, MUNCHIES and Neon Films are hosting two advanced screenings of Bong Joon Ho’s newest film at the ArcLight Hollywood, and we’re bringing in Deuki Hong down from Sundays in San Francisco to make a three-course dinner inspired by Parasite.

The film screens at 7 p.m. on October 7 and 8, with dinner at 9:15. The first course will be uni tuna rice crisp pizza, followed by Korean black bean noodles with wagyu and then white peach matcha tiramisu for dessert. Tickets are $100 a person and are sure to sell out fast, so grab one here. See you there!