Werner Herzog Motivational Posters Inspire the Unending Burden of Existence

Good or bad, it’s always a vivid day in the life of Werner Herzog, and these motivational posters—known as Herzog Inspirationals—should prove just that. The acclaimed director of films including Grizzly Man, Aguirre, the Wrath of God, and 3D documentary Cave of Forgotten Dreams, Herzog is as well-known for his dour German accent as he is for his crushingly realistic outlook on life, the universe, and everything in between.

Included here are gems of time-honored wisdom including “Human life is part of an endless chain of catastrophes, the demise of the dinosaurs being just one of these events. We seem to be next,” and “Civilization is like a thin layer of ice upon a deep ocean of chaos and darkness,” paired with picturesque stock photos of landscapes and the animals that trudge through them in vain. If you’re in need of a pick-me-up, these might not be the posters for you. Otherwise, for a healthy dose of existential angst, check out Herzog Inspirationals:

Videos by VICE

Visit Herzog Inspirationals for more moving motivational posters.

H/t Flavorwire

Related:

The Creator of ‘Marcel the Shell’ Is Making Deceptively Ordinary Wall Posters

Illustration Series Transforms Iconic Architecture Into Movie Posters

See Iconic Movie Posters Recreated As GIFs