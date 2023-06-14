Want to Pretend You’re In a Wes Anderson Film? These Airbnbs Are the Ticket

[Drops the needle on Ravel’s String Quartet] Are you an aging playwright with writer’s block? A seafaring documentarian in despair? A group of brothers trying to work out their problems while traveling abroad? If you’re searching for the answers to life’s biggest existential crises (and trying to do it while keeping a hard line on the *impeccable vibes* of your glory days), you might be looking for something slightly off the beaten path. Well, you’re in luck, wayward sibling, because a new Wes Anderson movie is imminent: Asteroid City comes out later this month. I’m not big on spoilers, so I’ll just say that from my understanding, it’s about a convention in a fictional desert town in the ‘50s that takes a weird, sci-fi-flavored twist.

You might be wondering a few things, like, How can this movie help me regain my groove and connect with my inner creative? and Is the movie even any good? (Regarding the second question, VICE is full of absolute Anderson freaks—shocking, I know—some of whom have already seen the movie!) My colleague Becca Sax loved the film’s colors, costumes, and sets, and noted that the plot was also enjoyable (always a plus); her viewing companion, Refinery29 writer Victoria Montalti, claims to have been “delighted by an instantly recognizable Wes Anderson color palette” and the director’s signature “aesthetically pleasing world.” Hearing these reviews might make you wish you, too, could escape to a Wes Andersonian location like Asteroid City’s eponymous desert town (or at least to the movie theater).

So, what is it about the Wes Anderson aesthetic that makes it… Wes Anderson-y? Pastel colors, symmetry, retro appeal, and cozy settings in scenic natural environments all meld together to form the vibe. Fortunately, Airbnb heard the cry, and has curated a bunch of locations that look like they should be in one of the director’s films. Accidentally Wes Anderson? No accidents here, buddy. Time to reconcile your long-standing feud with your brother, sister, parent, or spouse and hit the road. Behold, some Airbnb rentals with extreme Wes Anderson drip.

More like Sunrise Kingdom, am I right?

This literal tower in Tiller, Oregon offers views of mountains and valleys, and has a rustic, woodsy vibe that’ll make you want to fight someone with a bow and arrow listen to Benjamin Britten.

Off the Grid and Forty Feet Up!, sleeps up to 4, $257/night at Airbnb.

Your own special Joshua Tree pilgrimage

OK, we’ve all at least thought about it—it’s almost a rite of passage. I’m talking, of course, about going to Joshua Tree to listen to Seu Jorge’s Portuguese David Bowie covers. Staying in the Kind of Blue 1959 Airstream camper, you’ll be soaked in modern desert minimalist vibes, which include a hot tub, pool, solar shower, and, obviously, some bright colors. Return to society completely changed.

Kind of Blue 1959 Airstream, sleeps up to 2, $152/night at Airbnb.

A private island where nobody can see you dance outside in your underwear

Here’s a cabin on a 10,000-square-foot private island in Norway. So you can, you know, go fishing, look at the stars, get into wacky adventures, and hopefully not get murdered.

Private Island in Sunny Hvaler, sleeps up to 8, $233/night at Airbnb.

Bid goodbye to the society that hurt you

No Wi-Fi here; just a yellow camper out in the middle of the woods in Tennessee. If you’re like me, this would be your dream even if Wes Anderson never existed; but since he does, trek to this camper and watch Rushmore on your laptop finally read Blood Meridian (RIP Cormac McCarthy).

Camp Grits Solar Yellow Camper, sleeps up to 3, $52/night at Airbnb.

Hey intern, get me a Campari, will ya?

The light blues and crisp whites. The dark blues, bright reds, and patterned floors. No, this isn’t Steve Zissou’s boat or his island paradise home, but it’s probably as close as you’re going to get on the mainland. Don’t forget your beanie, joint, or estranged son.

Colorful Apartment Overlooking the Rio Marin Canal, sleeps up to 8, $415/night at Airbnb.

Finally, it’s time for the drama you’ve been waiting for: The Royal Tenenbaums is the best Wes Anderson film. Bon voyage!

Check all of the Wes Anderson-worthy listings on Airbnb here.

