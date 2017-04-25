Dude, Wes Anderson’s New Movie Is Coming Out on 4/20

Today Fox Searchlight Pictures announced that Wes Anderson’s highly anticipated stop-motion film about talking animals, Isle of Dogs, will be hitting theaters on April 20, 2018. The announcement comes with a gorgeous new poster bearing an image of five dogs, one downed airplane, and one boy in a parachute. We’re getting our unicorn pipes ready because that picture combined with the air date lead us to believe this movie is going to be trippy as hell.

Most of what we know about the film comes from a raffle Anderson hosted last year, offering a grand prize that included being able to voice one of the dogs in the film. His cast is stacked as all hell, with roles for Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Frances McDormand, Harvey Keitel, Greta Gerwig, Akira Ito, Liev Schreiber, Scarlett Johansson, Kunichi Nomura, Tilda Swinton, and Yoko Ono.

The official description reads, “Set in Japan, ISLE OF DOGS follows a boy’s odyssey in search of his dog.” Check out exquisitely-detailed poster below.

Image courtesy Fox Searchlight Pictures

Keep up with Isle of the Dogs on Fox Searchlight’s website.



