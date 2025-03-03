Wes Borland Once Quit Limp Bizkit Before They Got a Record Deal

Limp Bizkit fans will recall that guitarist Wes Borland quit the band in 2001, after the release of their 2000 album Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water, but it turns out that wasn’t the only time.

In a recent interview on the Disrespectfully Podcast, Borland reflected on the band’s early years prior to dropping their debut album—Three Dollar Bill, Y’all—in 1997. During the conversation, the influential guitarist revealed that he actually left Limp Bizkit before they dropped their first record, due to tension between himself and frontman Fred Durst.

Videos by VICE

“It wasn’t very long, It happened pretty quickly. We did a couple of regional tours,” Borland recalled. “We actually… Fred and I have had an interesting history of trying to get along with each other, up until, like, the last seven years, and now we’re awesome. But it took us really growing up, because of egos and just like different ideas of what the band should be.”

Play video

“Right before we got signed, I was like, ‘No, I don’t want to do this.’ And I went back to working at a coffee shop. And they got different guitar players and sort of reformed the band,” Borland continued. “They got signed. I’m out. My brother—Scott Borland—was originally in Limp Bizkit too, on keyboards, and he was like, ‘If you’re not doing I’m not doing it.’ But, we were young and stupid, and just like, you know, knuckleheaded people not being adults.”

Limp Bizkit moved on, hired a new guitarist, secured a record deal, and headed off to record their debut album. Things hit a pretty serious snag on the way, however.

“They got signed, bought a van & trailer, drove out to LA to start making their record without me, without my brother, at DJ Lethal’s house, who was in House Of Pain at the time, he was going to produce. And the guy driving, one of their friends,” Borland remembered. “I kind of knew him a little bit too—but in the middle of Texas, he flipped the van, went off the road, flipped the van.”

“Everybody, everybody… like Fred’s feet went through a window, destroyed. Everybody was cut to ribbons. The guitar player flew out of the window,” he continued. “They showed up in LA… they were in the hospital, they showed up in LA on crutches to start recording. And the people in LA that were doing the record were like, ‘What is happening?’”

Play video

As if that wasn’t bad enough, the band faced yet another setback, leading them to beg Borland to come back. “Then the guitar players, in the middle of the night, stole all the gear — all the guitar gear — and rented a car and drove back to Florida,” he recalled. “Then it was just like, they started calling me and going, like, ‘Do you want to do this again?’ And I was like ‘No. I don’t want, I don’t want any part of it,’ you know, being stubborn.”

Eventually, Limp Bizkit wore Borland down and returned to the fray. “I think finally they went to New York and were trying to record in New York with some people, and I finally just went, ‘Yeah, I’ll come up to New York and we’ll try’. And that’s when we started writing the first record,” he shared. “It’s been wild, like wild. When I think back, I don’t think about like the old days, but how many terrible, weird things happened to get us where we were.”

Now, more than 30 years after initially forming, the band has six albums under their belt, countless fans worldwide, and are still plugging away on the road.