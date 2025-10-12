Wes Lee Among New Wave of WWE Releases

Over the weekend, WWE released several NXT wrestlers, including Wes Lee and Stevie Turner. Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net was first to report, with Fightful Select corroborating the report. This year alone, the sports entertainment giant has had several rounds of cuts, including main roster talent like Shayna Baszler, Sonya Deville, Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross and Scarlett, and more.

Lee’s release is the most perplexing. He debuted and became one of the best babyfaces on the roster. WWE turned him heel in 2024 and didn’t have much for him to do after that. During that time, he linked up with Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont to form “The High Ryze.” His last WWE match was on September 26th at a WWE NXT live event. As far as televised matches go, he hasn’t been seen on WWE programming since July.

When Lee first joined WWE, he brought along his Rascalz stablemate Zachary Wentz. They won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and the NXT Tag Team Championships as MSK. Wentz was fired a year later, leaving Lee to become a singles wrestler. On his journey, he won the NXT North American Championship.

Beyond posting emojis of a devil smiling and a lock, Lee hasn’t publicly addressed his release.

Turner was one of the other bigger names of the bunch. Her last match was in February at a live event, teaming with Lainey Reid against Sol Ruca and Zaria. She debuted in 2021 after parting ways with STARDOM, but has just 52 WWE matches under her belt. Turner wrote on X, “My time with WWE has come to an end. I’ve had a brilliant time and I’m so excited for the future. See you soon!” In a follow-up post, she showed excitement about getting to wrestle again.

Other talent released includes Lance Anoa’i, the cousin of Roman Reigns, Jin Tala, Drako Knox, Haze Jameson, Summer Sorrell, Brayden “BJ” Ray, and Jamar Hampton.

