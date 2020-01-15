West Bengal Government Imposes Section 144 to Stop Pro-CAA Rallies

In recent times, India has been privy to a powerful protest movement, with millions of people across the country showing up, usually with a witty poster in tow, to fight for or against the law that has shaken up India’s socio-political fabric. However, protests against the disputed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) have been met either with violence or vigorous attempts by the supporters of the law, to outshine any anti-CAA efforts. The clashes have gotten so bad that cities like Bengaluru and Mangaluru even imposed Section 144 to prevent the gathering of more than four people at a public place, although it didn’t help much in Bengaluru as protestors continued to peacefully march along with some of the police officers. Now, in a first since these protests began, the West Bengal government is using the same method to contain any kind of violent protests in the state, and reportedly to stop any pro-CAA rallies organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to Hindustan Times, on January 12, BJP Bengal unit general secretary Sayantan Basu and the party’s Cooch Behar district unit president Malati Rava Ray, were stopped on their way to an area called Sitalkuchi where a pro-CAA rally termed the Abhinandan Yatra had been planned. “We were told by the administration that restrictions under Section 144 had been imposed in anticipation of unrest,” said Basu. “We went ahead and held a meeting where we were stopped. We will move the Calcutta high court against this tactics of the government. The TMC cannot muffle us. They are scared of the BJP and possibly hallucinate that our presence will lead to some kind of war.” A similar incident occurred on Monday, when the police informed Basu and the BJP Yuva Morcha (youth front) president Debjit Sarkar that they could not assemble in large numbers due to Section 144 being in force.

“A huge crowd had already assembled. The administration passed the order after we arrived. Nobody said a word since morning when a dais was set up, chairs were laid and microphones installed,” said Basu.

Meanwhile, the state’s ruling party Trinamool Congress (TMC) justified its actions by saying it was done after a BJP leader made comments suggesting that protesters should be shot, referring to BJP’s Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh’s statement that those damaging government properties were killed “like dogs” in states ruled by his party. Cases were registered against Basu and Sarkar when they blocked a road and held a meeting at another location close to the district administration’s office. “The restrictions were imposed because we were anticipating law and order problems,” said Dhiman Mitra, deputy superintendent of police.

“Maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the administration and it has to do its job,” minister of state for parliamentary affairs and senior TMC leader Tapas Roy told HT. “Before accusing the state of using Section 144 against it, the BJP should first control its own state president who talks of shooting protesters. BJP has never been stopped from holding meetings and processions.”

Whether it’s mainstream Bollywood taking opposing stances or divided opinions on social media, the clamour around the CAA seems to be fuelling an atmosphere of confusion, resentment and revolution.

