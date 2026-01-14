West Coast Legend Kurupt Reportedly in the Hospital With Undisclosed Illness

West Coast legend Kurupt has reportedly been battling it out in the hospital with an undisclosed condition. TMZ shared that he’s been grappling with some serious health issues behind the scenes. However, thankfully, the Dogg Pound rapper has been gradually improving ever since his initial hospital admittance. There’s no current word on when he’ll be released from the hospital or if they’ll ever share what happened.

This comes on the heels of the other half of Tha Dogg Pound and producer and rapper extraordinaire Daz Dillinger sending his well wishes to Kurupt. Moreover, he urges fans of the “We Can Freak It” artist to share their love as well. That way, Dillinger argued, he’ll receive another reminder of how many people he has rooting for him.

“GOD SAID WE SHALL LIVE & NOT DIE … Want to send a big shout out to my big brother @official_kurupt,” Daz Dillinger wrote on Instagram. “Get well speedy recovery need all FANZ to send kurupt a get well message flood his Instagram tell him how much we love him.”

Kurupt Reportedly Battling Mysterious Illness in The Hospital

Daz continued, “rest in peace to my cousin Joe, cool Nate Dogg and others that we lost so I need everybody to hit kurupt and let them know that we love HIM from his little brother Daz life is serious shout out to @leelee_calinanita for holding it down, Dogg Pound gangstaZ 4 LIFE GOD 1st.”

Unfortunately, Kurupt is no stranger to these kinds of health scares. Back in 2019, he was urgently rushed to the hospital after relapsing on alcohol. At the time, he was reported to be filming an episode of Marriage Boot Camp. He had been grappling with a heated divorce with his ex-wife, who claimed he abandoned her when she was diagnosed with cancer.

Two years later, Kurupt revealed to REVOLT that two back-to-back seizures were the driving force behind his ongoing journey towards sobriety. “At first, I didn’t want to go to the doctor. But then I ended up going, and they told me the real,” Kurupt said. “It takes a team to win a championship, no matter what you’re trying to accomplish. Teamwork.”

For the uninitiated, Kurupt is an integral part of the DNA of West Coast hip-hop. Records like “We Can Freak It” are a fixture at L.A. functions when they go old-school. You can also cite his influence on rappers like Kendrick Lamar.