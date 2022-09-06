What We Do in the Shadows? Buy West Elm’s Halloween Decor

We usually run to West Elm for our mid-century modern furniture fix, no question about it—but today, we diesel-fueled our broomsticks to fly over and check out the site’s revamped Halloween collection full of terracotta skull candelabras, esoteric salad plates, and more fall decor finds worthy of the Addams Family.

West Elm is such a pro at stoking our love of novelty H-Ween stuff with the kind of elevated decor that’s perfect for an adult take on spooky season (which, by our standards, runs solidly from September 1 to November 24).

Don’t get us wrong, we’re hard stans for cheesy, 90s-nostalgic Halloween decor, to say nothing of our Husband Who Is Away at Sea: the Home Depot Skeleton, but it also feels good to start investing in H-Ween decorations that have an extra dose of Ina Garten-level class. Pumpkin string lights and stretchy cobwebs are great, but have you ever dined on an optical illusion? Put some black fan palms on the proverbial fireplace?

There are elevated takes on the classic bat and light-up ghost garland, glistening glass pumpkins, and a set of snakey stemware and cocktail classes that will likely be staying out in our home 365 days a year.

With many of the pieces on sale before H-Ween season kicks into full gear, West Elm is kindly extending a helping claw hand to elevate our fall decorating game. So pound a PSL, and let’s get that spooky tablescape in shape faster than you can say, “homoerotic vampire fanfiction.”

