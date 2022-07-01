The Best Furniture and Decor Deals at West Elm This Weekend

We don’t have many July 4th traditions, but we stand by those that are sacred: This weekend, we’ll be kicking up our spurs, blasting “Party in the USA,” and showering you with hot dog kisses. The real cherry on top of our patriotic pie? The National Treasure trove of July 4th deals on everything from Sichuan chile oil and Taschen art books to highly coveted West Elm decor, which is up to 70% off at the brand’s Warehouse Sale this weekend.

The time is nigh to zhuzh our summer patios with mid-century modern outdoor seating, and roll out a Spanish-inspired rug that will make us look way more well-traveled than we are. We’re swapping out our saggy couch for one of West Elm’s best-sellers, and finding all the best glassware, bedroom decor, and home flourishes to level-up our apartments into the aesthetic, adult oasis we always dreamt they could be. Then we’re heading over to the pommel horse aisle.

Videos by VICE

Powder your colonial wigs, jabronis—it’s time to go shopping for the absolute best furniture and decor at West Elm’s big sale.

The best side tables and nightstands

For years, our not-nightstand nightstand has been a balancing act of books, dildos, charging cables, and errant tote bag items on whatever surface is closest. There’s nothing better than having a piece of furniture that is truly dedicated to its task, such as the Mitzi nightstand. It cuts a minimalist, retro silhouette with those Googie legs and has enough storage for all of the above and our copy of The Da Vinci Code. Impressive.

Speaking of purpose-committed furniture: We will be needing at least two of these handy drink tables to put our martini on a pedestal.

The best bedding from West Elm’s sale

You know that point in a hot summer night when you stretch out your leg, and find an unexpected cold zone in your sheets? That’s what sleeping under these Tencel threads is like, times ten, because the fabric is naturally cooling, and wicks away moisture while still feeling soft and silky.

We just got our mattress off the floor, and now it’s time to upgrade our duvet cover from that fast-pilling jersey material of our early twenties to this sustainably-sourced cotton duvet. And if you look closely, you’ll notice a geometric pattern that’s strong enough to make a statement—but subtle enough to go with literally everything.

The best coffee tables

Nix the IKEA coffee table that served you well for so many years, and take home a mid-century modern coffee table whose glass surface takes up less visual space and lets you show off your massive Tom of Finland art book.

If your home needs a bit of texture and an Endless Summer feel, this rattan coffee table will give you a serotonin boost every day—just imagine how great it would look with this (also on sale) faux monstera leaf in this Alvar Aalto statement vase.

The best reading chairs

Everybody deserves a corner throne that’s big enough to curl up in for a Netflix binge, but West Elm thinks you deserve one with a few extra flourishes. The beauty is in the details of both the Auburn and Henley chair, from the former’s slightly curved arms and legs to the latter’s *chef’s kiss* blend of a 1950s silhouette with durable fabrics and a solid pine frame.

This best set of wooden dining chairs

We want our mid-century modern wood to look sultry and well-oiled. This set of dining chairs doesn’t cut corners with its deep walnut finish, and would pair perfectly with this postmodern bistro table from the Scandinavian home brand HAY, which is also throwing a summer sale.

The best sofa

It’s hard to find a sofa under a grand that doesn’t feel like a shoebox, but we did it. The Drake sofa is made with a midnight hue of chenille tweed that’s not only scratch-proof, but spill-friendly.

An adult paper towel holder

No more wandering roll. The gratification of owning a proper paper towel holder is even better than this.

This set of four all-purpose glasses

This set of fluted glasses is ready to elevate your morning OJ, iced coffee, Negroni, and more—and because it’s acrylic, you don’t have to worry about chipping and breakage.

The best blobby mirror

We’re so happy that blobs are here to stay. The selfie possibilities in this potato-shaped gem are endless, and a mirror is such an easy way to make your space feel bigger.

A Spanish-inspired rug

No one has to know that you didn’t scoop up this rug in Córdoba.

The best indoor-outdoor planter

Was this Ficonstone planter carved by Isamu Noguchi? Maybe, maybe not. But it sure makes our snake plant happy.

Well done, patriot.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.