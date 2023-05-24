The Best Decor From West Elm’s 60% Off Memorial Day Sale

Hey there, you youthful beacon of impeccable taste. Are you forlornly eyeing your dented nightstand—which you bought at IKEA in 2013—and wondering if it might be the long-awaited time to replace it? Or perhaps you’re sighing at your creaky box spring and dreaming of sleeping on a real adult bed frame? You’re in luck, friend—the best Memorial Day 2023 sales are here, and they’re fuego. And if you’ve been holding out for the reeeal good ones, well then [sounds trumpet], West Elm has dropped its big-time markdowns for the holiday weekend, and we’ve weeded through them and found the best picks.

West Elm’s sale event means discounts of up to 60% off, with an extra 15% off clearance items with the code EXTRA15. You’ll find everything from comfy sofas to outdoor furniture, mid-century modern bedroom upgrades, rugs that make you look wordly and well-read, and Brutalist side tables.

Grease that AMEX, and let’s dive into the details on what to buy from West Elm’s Memorial Day 2023 sale.

The best bedroom furniture

This gorgeous mid-century modern nightstand will truly never go out of style, and it also doubles as a side table, bathroom storage, or, hell, a stand for this tiny 1981 Panasonic TV. It will look chic AF anywhere in your apartment, so you’ll always have use for it—and it’s happy to hold all of your suction vibrators, half-empty bottles of sunscreen, or whatever other knick-knacks need a home. Grab it for $100 off.

Ascend, my friend, and feel the bliss of becoming an adult with a sexy-ass bed frame. This forever-popular, mid-century bed frame rarely goes on sale, but right now it’s about $280 off.

We’re also down with the streamlined look of this solid birch wood frame, which has been given a walnut finish for an extra layer of shine and is $175 off. Plus, it was crafted out of FSC-certified wood from responsibly managed forests, so you’re doing good by Mama Nature.

Tiny bedroom closet? No closet? No problem. That’s what dressers are for, and this baby packs six hidden drawers, looks like it was designed by a handsome Swede in the 1970s, and is named “the Gemini” (just in time for the air sign’s season). Bring it home while it’s almost $200 off.

The best living room furniture

This super-cozy swivel chair achieves the perfect balance between cozy hygge vibes, airy Cocaine Decor/Miami energy, and 80s cocaine decor. It’s the comfiest seat in the house, but you can pick a custom fabric that makes the statement of your choice for nearly $140 off . Chunky bouclé? Après-ski shearling? What’s it gonna be? (Some fabrics are super marked down, so tinker with the customization tool to see the deals, deals, deals.)

Two words: leather sectional. This sofa is just waiting for you to crack a bottle of natty wine and make out with your Hinge date to some Curtis Mayfield. Best of all, you’ll save about $1,040 right now.

If a marshmallow-esque level of comfort is what you seek in a couch (and why wouldn’t it be?), then the Haven sectional by West Elm is one of the best, comfiest couches out there with its low-slung shape and deep cushions, and it’s nearly $1,660 off during the sale

You know what’s even better than an adult coffee table that isn’t a repurposed wood palette? An adult coffee table with hidden storage for all your TASCHEN books and half-empty bottles of Japanese whisky. This one is more than $100 off and worthy of Don Draper himself.

It’s all about the entryway energy, baby. That’s why walking in and setting your keys on this console table just makes you feel more… together than you ever felt possible. Grab the 42-inch size—perfect for smaller spaces—for around $100 off.

A tiny table just for holding our Manhattan? Um, yes, we would like that. Now all we need is some Luxardo cherries and we’ll feel like smarty pants execs, especially because it’s nearly $20 off.

The best bedding and sleep essentials

You know what’s not a sham? Shams (for pillows). Your mommy friends will be proud of you when they see a pair of linen pillow shams and a linen duvet cover in your bedchamber. Linen bedding is always a win in our book because it’s timeless, naturally cooling, and makes us feel like a rich, coastal Italian. Take this set home while it’s a whopping $100 off, and brag to all of your friends about how it, along with all of West Elm’s sale section bedding, ships for free.

If you heat up like a Hot Pocket during your summer slumbers, look no further than West Elm’s cooling duvet insert. This blanket is a bestseller on the site, because it’s made out of organic cotton and a moisture-wicking, hypoallergenic HydroCool polyester material; and if you think that sounds nice now, wait until you tell your sleep paralysis demon that it was nearly $50 off.

Don’t sleep on the HydroCool pillows, either. (Or, do; they’re super comfortable.) These plush face thrones are over 15% off and designed to make sure you always feel cool and unbothered.

Everything else, from outdoor wares to rugs and kitchen gear

This indoor/outdoor rug perfectly walks the line between “unbuttoned bohemian” and “aspirational, tax-paying adult” [the IRS enters the chat], and you can deck out your whole patio with its delicate pops of rich color and detail for around $45 off.

Never parked your sweet peach in an Adirondack chair? You’re welcome. The unique angle of this seat allows for you to sit back, and relax in maximum chill mode while you hold court. Bring it home while it’s nearly $80 off.

Traditional terracotta planters are cool, but wouldn’t you prefer an earthy orb for that pothos plant? It will bring more visual interest and warmth to your space, so scoop it while it’s nearly 20% off.

Ever wanted an ultra-cool stoneware dinner set in shades of sun-baked terracotta or A24-worthy black? You’ll save around 30 bucks on select colors of this aesthetic dinnerware set and get the job done beautifully. Plus, all dining wares in the sale section ship for free.

Is your bar cart stocked for summer yet? Good. Now that that’s settled, make sure you have some stackable fluted drinking glasses for mezcal negronis, OJ, and La Croix. This set of four is 20% off, and ready to make some mouths happy.

Head over to West Elm to see the rest of what’s on big-time sale. Looking for more Memorial Day steals and deals? We got you covered.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.