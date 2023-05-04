The Best Stuff in West Elm’s Sale Section

Look, it’s no secret that we’re positively horny for interior decorating (even if our apartments have less square footage than a McDonald’s Playplace), and we have yet to get sick of mid-century modern furniture, shag rugs, and nice planters for the fiddle-leaf fig trees that we will eventually kill due to negligence. (But we’ve only had them for three months, so right now they still look pretty good!)

These are a few of the many reasons why we just can’t quit West Elm—and why should we? It makes bed frames that will impress your gainfully employed Hinge dates, home office furniture that instantly makes you feel promoted, and bed sheets that beg to be rumpled in a patch of sunlight in an expensive loft. But lord, we love us some deals, and we’d like to remind you that stuff on sale is the same stuff that was once full-price, but cheaper!

West Elm’s sale section is positively poppin’ right now with sectional sofas, fancy bedding, and more, so here’s our rundown of the stuff you’ve simply gotta pick up if you’re in the market for some home upgrades. Tell your cart we say hi [winks].

Save $400+ on this classic sectional sofa

Once you go sectional, you never go back—because why would you stop kicking your feet up during the Warrant episode of VH1’s Behind the Music? The super-versatile Urban two-piece chaise sectional is marked way down in multiple colors and styles; toggle the custom tool to see your exact savings, but the config below is a whopping $425 off.

This retro cabinet is $330 off

Yep—it’s marked down from over a G to around 769 bones. We’re feeling the Googie legs and ample storage, which is perfect for stashing your weed and moonshine best ceramic dinner sets and salad bowls, or put a TV on top and use it as a media console.

This stemware looks expensive (but it’s not)

If you need a vacay but have noticed that everything is, uh, real pricey right now (including airfare), bring the Baja resort to your patio with this recycled Mexican stemware; these are the perfect vessels for all the guava margaritas and servings of ice cold milk you will need this summer.

The linen sheet set you’ve been waiting for

So you’ve heard that linen sheets are the best, especially in the summer, thanks to their breathable weave, light feel, and classic good looks. But you may have noticed that they’re not cheap, either—which is why we’re excited to see these striped linen sheets on big-time sale. They’re made from European flax, in a Fair Trade Certified™ facility, and will get softer with every wash. Plus, we’re feeling those neutral, soothing stripes. Save over $40 on a set RN.

Get domed

This smoky mid-century modern globe light would look great in any room of your house, from bedroom and living room spaces to the more unexpected corners, such as the kitchen; how nice would that chrome dome look over a bowl of oranges, or highlighting your favorite cookbook?

A plush, worldly area rug

We’ve written an entire VICE guide to finding big, beautiful area rugs for cheap, but this West Elm rug deserves its own A Star Is Born moment. The minimalist, Moroccan-inspired floor jawn is handmade from wool, and will make everyone think you’re rich and worldly.

The perfect side table for your book and negroni

We can think of an objet or 20 to put on this industrial side table, from fancy Taschen art books to frosty martinis (also with 20 olives). A beautiful side table is such an important investment piece for your home and life, because you’ll be able to adapt its purpose as you change apartments; one year it might be a nightstand, and the next it could become a plant stand, living room side table, or pedestal for this impeccable sculpture of Cartman with impants.

This best-selling faux potted fiddle leaf fig

Plants are tight, but we’d be lying if we said we were as invested in our baby begonias now as we were during lockdown. Besides, who has the kind of the apartment with enough light for ample plants? So many of those suckers need to be blasted with Sunny D. Luckily, West Elm makes a faux rubber tree that comes with its very own pot, and will leave your guests none the wiser. Scoop it one up at over $20 off.

We look forward to spilling our Old Fashioneds all over your new digs when you invite us to your next house party. Cheers!

