West Elm’s Warehouse Sale Means 60% Off Mid-Century Modern Decor and More

Can’t afford a Tesla? No worries, comrade. We, too, aren’t yet in “self-driving car” territory with our personal wealth management, but we are all about finding affordable ways to look * upgraded * . And today, we’re talkin’ about shopping the West Elm Warehouse Sale with tons of furniture and home goods at markdowns of up to 60% off. The sale features discounts across all categories on thousands of pieces, including living room furniture, dining chairs, bedroom furniture, bedding, planters, and decor. Skeptical that you won’t achieve the old money look? Maybe this coffee table that looks like a hunk of 14-karat gold—for over $100 off—will convince you. The sale is in its final weekend, so get your act together, browse, score, and thank us later.

Perhaps you’re trying to radiate the vibes of a five-star hotel lobby, and we don’t blame you. To fill that void, we found the Cozy Swivel Chair with distressed velvet fabric for lounging and sipping a whiskey sour (or La Croix).

If you’re anti-swivel (we get it—you may have had enough spins over the weekend), the Viv Slipper Chair is another cushy choice, this time with sleek, sloping metal legs and a small-space-friendly design.

Apartment living is tough, especially if you have roommates. Get some much-needed privacy with this foldable room divider.

If these pieces aren’t hitting the spot for you, here is some more buried treasure that our staff has eyes on.

In case it went in one ear out the other, this is the final weekend of West Elm’s 60% off Warehouse Sale. Cop it while it’s hot, matey.

Shop the entire West Elm Warehouse Sale here.

