West Ham-Manchester United Delayed After Fans Unload on Man United’s Bus

West Ham United will play their final game at Upton Park today against Manchester United before moving to greener pastures at Olympic Stadium in Stratford some three miles away. Thousands of fans began lining the streets before kickoff to give the team a proper sendoff, but the crowds were so large that they prevented Manchester United’s bus from getting to the stadium in time. The bus also sustained fairly extensive damage as fans pelted it with so much trash that it broke through the layer of tinting encasing the windows.

Wayne Rooney told reporters that fans were throwing bottles at the bus, but his squad is undeterred.

“It was disappointing of course we know it is a big night for them leaving the stadium but I am sure West Ham as a club will be disappointed what their fans have done,” Rooney said.

“We are here now and will prepare for the game and do our job.”

Police had to come in to restore order and kickoff was delayed 45 minutes because of the whole ordeal.

West Ham will have a 45-minute post-match event “featuring a spectacular music and lights show” to celebrate the Boleyn Ground, which opened 112 years ago.