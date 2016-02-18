Cowboys in the Netherlands: Photos from the Largest Country Festival in Europe

This article originally appeared on VICE Netherlands

The Brabanthallen conference center in the Netherlands is normally reserved for knitting contests and dog shows. It is the polar opposite of the grit and roughness typically associated with America’s Wild West. Yet, in the last week of January thousands of Europeans dressed up as cowboys and Indians flocked to the center to partake in the Western Experience, the “largest country and western festival in Europe.” Attendees line danced like there was no tomorrow, and shopped for Western-style shirts, hats, jewelry, and boots. Photographer Sabine Rovers captured all the action.

