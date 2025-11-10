Westside Gunn Alleges WWE Kicked Him out of ‘Raw’ After ‘Spending 5k for a Seat’

Westside Gunn is not only an accomplished rapper, but he’s also a massive wrestling fan who has long been a champion of companies like WWE and AEW, and even runs his own wrestling promotion, 4THROPE.

This week, however, the New York hip-hop star took to social media to air out some grievances with WWE, which he alleges kicked him out of their Monday Night RAW events for “no reason,” according to Hot New Hip-Hop.

“For YEAAAAAARS I mean NOBODY w/ 2 feet has spent the amount of $ I have supporting and pushing a brand I’ve loved since I could remember,” Westside Gunn wrote in a post shared to X/Twitter. “I sat front row at EVERY BIG SHOW literally. All the good times it brought to my life to the point when I started making music i incorporated in everything like WU TANG did karate. I made ppl who hated the product watch it again I made it look kool, when at the time ppl thought it was nerdy.

Before I even say this just know GOD IS THE GREATEST 🤲🏽



“I’ve watched that same company sit countless of ppl next to me who’s not even fans fr and act like I didn’t exist,” he continued. “I was threatened to take everything out of my music which I only did to pay homage or my whole catalog would be demolished and everybody knows how hard I worked coming from Buffalo for me to get that threat for just supporting and being a real fan hurt me. But I stayed quiet and still like a krazy man sat front row bc I loved the culture.”

Eventually concluding his, Gunn added, “I have my own company 4THROPE and yea we’re the underdogs but we love this shit, it’s not about money, we’re gonna keep pushing culture.”

Is it a work?

I mean, this whole thing could be a work? Possibly the beginning of a storyline between WWE and Gunn? Or, maybe they really did kick him out for some unexplained reason.

Presuming it’s a work, with Gunn’s history of fandom and having his own promotion, he would know exactly what to do to sell it and make it feel as real as possible. But, if it’s not, and they just genuinely threw him out of Raw, that… sucks for Gunn. To be a hardcore fan of something that rejects you is a painful experience, so his lashing out would make complete sense. Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.