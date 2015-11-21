WeTransfer To Begin Streaming Music Service

WeTransfer looks set to announce a music streaming player this Wednesday, meaning Apple, Spotify and the rest will soon find themselves facing a potentially powerful rival. The Dutch file sharing company, which serves 85 million users per month, say they have no plans to monetize this new service, but will instead use it to drive traffic and differentiate itself from competitors like Dropbox.

As marketing executive Maarten Kadiks told Bloomberg, the company hopes that the new platform will become, “one of the most popular, alternative digital distribution channels for music content. […] We’re using music to put us on the map.” Disclosure and Big Grams are among the artists to have already released songs and videos on WeTransfer: more are expected to be announced when the service is fully unveiled.

