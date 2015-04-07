We’ve Been Nominated: Vote for MUNCHIES in the Webby Awards!

The Webby Award nominations were announced today, and guess who’s up for several honors?

Yep, yours truly. We’re stoked to be recognized in four different categories. And between today (April 7) and April 23, you can vote and help us make it to the top. Every Webby Nominee is up for a Webby People’s Voice Award—and we want MUNCHIES fans to take to the polls and show that they like what we’ve been up to.

First, we’ve been honored in the Webby category: Websites: Food and Drink. Hey, we like food.

In the Online Film & Video category, our Huang’s World host Eddie Huang is nominated for Best Web Personality/Host. Do you love watching Eddie run around the world meeting crazy people and eating the best food around?

#HuangsWorld on @munchies is in 1st place in #Webbys People’s Voice! I voted and they need YOU: http://t.co/372NrxAPGT — RICH HOMIE HUANG (@MrEddieHuang) April 7, 2015

Also in Online Film & Video, our original series How-To is one of the candidates for best site in the How-to & DIY category. Did you make Kris Morningstar’s seriously amazing-looking Croque-Madame from our most recent How-To video, or drool over the Koji Fried Chicken tutorial by Mission Chinese Food’s Angela Dimayuga?

VOTE HERE FOR MUNCHIES WEBBY: ONLINE FILM & VIDEO ORIGINAL HOW-TO SERIES

And last, but certainly not least, Fuck, That’s Delicious host (and rapper extraordinaire) Action Bronson is honored as a Best Web Personality/Host in the Online Film & Video category. Congratulations, Mr. Wonderful!

A huge thanks to everyone for the honors, and don’t forget to vote for us under the How-To category and Eddie Huang by midnight on April 23rd!