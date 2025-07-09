We’ve Got a Two-Pack of Collaborations: ‘TEKKEN 8’ x ‘PAC-MAN’ and ‘Dead by Daylight’ x ‘The Walking Dead’

Two collaborations just hit that, while odd, make perfect sense for different reasons. TEKKEN 8 and PAC-MAN have joined forces for a stage themed around the latter character. And Dead by Daylight has announced its inclusion of a few popular characters from The Walking Dead.

‘Tekken 8’ and ‘pac-man’ combine for a retro-fueled stage

There’s way more content in this one than just the PAC-MAN stage. But come on, surely you guys don’t care about the new character Fahkumram, right? I mean, yeah, he looks like a badass who will wipe the floor with just about anyone. And he’s probably the winner of the Wife Guy of the Year award for DLC characters. But you see that little corner of announcement at the end? I know you do.

That Pac-Pixels stage that celebrates 45 years of the little yellow muncher is going to be pretty cool. It’s “a new battleground inspired by the classic PAC-MAN maze layout and brings retro 8-bit visuals, signature PAC-MAN flair, and nostalgia to TEKKEN 8.”

Personally? I kind of stink at TEKKEN. Not for lack of trying, but it’s more that, out of the big three fighting franchises, TEKKEN is my third language that I haven’t quite mastered. But Fahkumram looks like a cool enough character that might get me to lock in for one last try.

Shaun is going to hate this ‘dead by daylight’ announcement

I learned something recently. Our very own Shaun is afraid of Norman Reedus. Kind of how Stewie is afraid of the cover of Queen’s News of the World. Shaun is of the belief that the actor famous for playing The Walking Dead‘s Daryl Dixon — though I know him from this classic — perpetually looks unbathed.

So, of course, he isn’t gonna like that the crossbow-firing character shows up as a legendary skin in the recent Dead by Daylight and The Walking Dead collaboration. Maybe the fact that Rick and Michonne pop up will soothe some of that pain. But I really just wanted to highlight that he’s scared of Sam the Porter.