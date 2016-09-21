WE’VE LAUNCHED A VICE TV CHANNEL!

​TV in the UK notoriously sucks, right? How many times can you mash dating and dining and pretend it’s new? How many more times are you going to watch Carol Thatcher eat kangaroo balls? Why is Jeremy Kyle still shouting at people until they admit to things they didn’t do? What the hell is that programme where people stare at other people naked and eliminate them based on how wonky their dick is? And who is Eamonn Holmes​?

Anyway, we decided enough is enough, so we (as in, us good people at VICE) have launched an actual TV channel. It’s obviously brilliant because it’s got all the best Noisey documentaries on there, like Noisey London, Noisey Atlanta. But it also has lots of other visual greatness from throughout the VICE family, like Big Night Out, Gaycation, Fuck That’s Delicious, and many more new shows. You can get a taste of it in the trailer (below).

So, go watch it on Sky at channel 153, or Now TV.