‘We’ve Never Seen Anything Like It’: Boston Scrambles to Get More Beer as Scottish World Cup Tourists Drink It Dry

When soccer (or football, if you don’t want to get yelled at) fans arrive in your town for a World Cup match, you had better have your hotels ready and your public transit systems functioning at peak performance. And, apparently, you also need to tap into your city’s emergency beer rations to meet the overwhelming but somehow not at all surprising extremely high demand of Scottish soccer fans.

According to reports from CBS Boston, bars across Boston spent the weekend scrambling for backup beer supplies after thousands of Scottish fans descended on the city to watch the Scottish national team beat Haiti 1-0 while getting lightly to severely trashed before, during, after, and long after the match. Scottish soccer fans drink so much, in fact, that several bars around the city ran out of beer. That’s like saying the ocean ran out of fish.

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Sam Adams Boston Taproom was especially devastated by the swirling hurricane of drunken Scotsmen. The famed brewery announced that Scottish football supporters drank so much Boston Lager at the brewery that it had to schedule an emergency delivery just to keep up. From Thursday through Sunday, fans drink about four times the amount of Boston Lager that the taproom would normally sell during a major holiday weekend like July 4th.

Scottish football fans outdrank patriotic Americans celebrating America on the day America was born.

3x More Beer Than Boston Sells on St. Patrick’s Day

The Sam Adams brewery’s taproom manager, Billy DeCain, told CBS Boston that “we’ve never seen anything like it,” describing the site of a herd of Scotsmen drinking every last drop of beer in the joint like he was struggling to describe a cryptid sighting.

And he wasn’t alone. Boston’s White Bull Tavern completely ran out of beer, including, of course, Tennent’s, a Scottish lager. A watering hole called Hennessy’s Bar, which also completely ran out of beer, told the Boston Globe that it sold three times as much beer as they sell even on St. Patrick’s Day, a day when Boston’s massive Irish population so saturates every cell of their bodies with beer that they would inhale it like oxygen if they could. The Globe also reports that a liquor store was selling beer so rapidly that one of its refrigerator’s door handles broke off from being repeatedly opened and closed.

No one seems especially upset about all this, but they should definitely be prepared because Scottish supporters travel well, and they aren’t leaving Boston anytime soon since they have another World Cup match this Friday at Foxboro Stadium against Morocco.