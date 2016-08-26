We’ve Teamed Up With Boiler Room to Live Stream the Rampage Stage From Notting Hill Carnival

It’s easy to take Notting Hill Carnival for granted sometimes; to view it as just a nice day out during which you can drink buckets of Red Stripe and pay someone who lives on Ladbroke Grove £2 to piss in their toilet. But it’s more than that, isn’t it? With around 1.5 million people flocking west, it’s a party of serious proportions, and one that should be celebrated far more than it is.

Which is why we’re teaming up with Boiler Room to bring you some of the events biggest moments. From 5pm until 7pm on Monday (Aug 29th), you’ll be able to catch a few hours of the Rampage party from the comfort of your own home, exclusively on Noisey via Facebook Live. We’re not going to tell you who’ll be playing because that’ll run the fun, but trust us when we say that you won’t want to miss it.

Videos by VICE

The BR team will be covering the entire carnival in extensive detail, beaming back 42 hours worth of live coverage from what’s arguably now the largest celebration of black music in the world. They plan on presenting the carnival as it is: raw, unfiltered, uncensored, and uncut.

As Boiler Room founder Blaise Bellville puts it: “It’s incredible to think that Notting Hill Carnival is about six times bigger than Glastonbury but is barely covered by the BBC. It’s one of the best festivals of black music on the planet and people here—let alone abroad—aren’t recognising that.Our role is to provide broadcasting that is long-term, that gives Carnival the recognition it deserves and it needs. We don’t want to change anything about the event; we want to change how the outside world perceives it, how the press, the punters, the residents and artists around the world perceive it – Notting Hill Carnival should be celebrated as one the most important contemporary black music events in the world! It should be shouted about with pride!”

Tune in on Noisey FB at 5pm on Monday Aug 29th.