Weyes Blood Premieres Mustache-Friendly Video for “Do You Need My Love”

“Do You Need My Love,” the second single from Weyes Blood’s forthcoming fourth studio LP Front Row Seat to Earth, was, typically, dramatic in its understatement. Natalie Mering’s voice was baroque in its upper register, a late-night lament over a dusty piano. The track’s lilting “bah bah bah” refrain was offset by the weight of the words around it, Mering opening by singing about being “Tired of feeling so bad / The world that I knew just fell through / And left me outside.” Eventually it fell into desperation: “Tell me what I should do / Do you need me, need me?”

The video for the track, premiering for Noisey today, takes all that, considers the references to drowning that run through the new album, and flips them all into a perfect farce. Mering, dressed as an 18th Century traveling man right down to the cheap mustache, arrives at a home in the woods to corrupt the women of the house and, eventually, a bear too. Eventually she’s run out of the house and picked up in an SUV, riding off into the sunset with the bear, onto the next absurdity.

Watch the video below and keep an eye out for Front Row Seat to Earth, out October 21 on Mexican Summer. Read our 2015 interview with Mering right here​. Pre-order here​.

Catch Weyes Blood on tour:



Tue. Oct. 4 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall (with TOPS)

Wed. Oct. 5 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho Music Club (with TOPS)

Thu. Oct. 6 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar (with TOPS)

Wed. Oct. 19 – Pomona, CA @ Acerogami (with TOPS)

Thu. Oct. 27 – Boston, MA @ First Baptist Church

Fri. Oct. 28 – Montreal, QC @ Drones

Sat. Oct. 29 – Toronto, ON @ Baby G

Sun. Oct. 30 – Detroit, MI @ Trinosophes

Mon. Oct. 31 – Chicago, IL @ The Hideout

Tue. Nov. 1 – Bloomington, IN @ Blockhouse

Wed. Nov. 2 – Nashville, TN @ Soft Junk

Thu. Nov. 3 – Knoxville, TN @ Pilot Light

Fri. Nov. 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Mammal Gallery

Sat. Nov. 5 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

Sun. Nov. 6 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings

Mon. Nov. 7 – Washington, DC @ Haushouse

Tue. Nov. 8 – Baltimore, MD @ Floristree

Wed. Nov. 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody Hits

Thu. Nov. 10 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Park Church Co-op

Sat. Nov. 12 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival

Mon. Nov. 14 – Hamburg, DE @ Kleiner Donner

Tue. Nov. 15 – Jena, DE @ Glashaus

Wed. Nov. 16 – Berlin, DE @ ACUD

Thu. Nov. 17 – Amsterdam, NL @ OCCII

Fri. Nov. 18 – Luxembourg, LUX @ De Gudde Wellen

Sat. Nov. 19 – St Gallen, DE @ Palace

Sun. Nov 20 – Geneva, CH @ La Graviere

Mon. Nov. 21 – Paris, FR @ Espace B

Tue. Nov. 22 – London, UK @ London Field Brewhouse

Wed. Nov. 23 – Manchester, UK @ The Castle

Thu. Nov. 24 – Sheffield, UL @ Bungalows & Bears

Fri. Nov. 25 – Glasgow, UK @ The Hug & Pint

Mon. Nov. 28 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Witloof Bar)

Wed. Nov. 30 – Barcelona, ES @ Sidecar

Thu. Dec. 1 – Madrid, ES @ Siroco

Fri. Dec. 2 – Lisbon, PT @ ZDB

Sat. Dec. 3 – Guimaraes, PT @ CCVF

