Weyes Blood Premieres Mustache-Friendly Video for “Do You Need My Love”

“Do You Need My Love,” the second single from Weyes Blood’s forthcoming fourth studio LP Front Row Seat to Earth, was, typically, dramatic in its understatement. Natalie Mering’s voice was baroque in its upper register, a late-night lament over a dusty piano. The track’s lilting “bah bah bah” refrain was offset by the weight of the words around it, Mering opening by singing about being “Tired of feeling so bad / The world that I knew just fell through / And left me outside.” Eventually it fell into desperation: “Tell me what I should do / Do you need me, need me?”
The video for the track, premiering for Noisey today, takes all that, considers the references to drowning that run through the new album, and flips them all into a perfect farce. Mering, dressed as an 18th Century traveling man right down to the cheap mustache, arrives at a home in the woods to corrupt the women of the house and, eventually, a bear too. Eventually she’s run out of the house and picked up in an SUV, riding off into the sunset with the bear, onto the next absurdity.
Videos by VICE
Watch the video below and keep an eye out for Front Row Seat to Earth, out October 21 on Mexican Summer. Read our 2015 interview with Mering right here. Pre-order here.
Catch Weyes Blood on tour:
Tue. Oct. 4 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall (with TOPS)
Wed. Oct. 5 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho Music Club (with TOPS)
Thu. Oct. 6 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar (with TOPS)
Wed. Oct. 19 – Pomona, CA @ Acerogami (with TOPS)
Thu. Oct. 27 – Boston, MA @ First Baptist Church
Fri. Oct. 28 – Montreal, QC @ Drones
Sat. Oct. 29 – Toronto, ON @ Baby G
Sun. Oct. 30 – Detroit, MI @ Trinosophes
Mon. Oct. 31 – Chicago, IL @ The Hideout
Tue. Nov. 1 – Bloomington, IN @ Blockhouse
Wed. Nov. 2 – Nashville, TN @ Soft Junk
Thu. Nov. 3 – Knoxville, TN @ Pilot Light
Fri. Nov. 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Mammal Gallery
Sat. Nov. 5 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight
Sun. Nov. 6 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings
Mon. Nov. 7 – Washington, DC @ Haushouse
Tue. Nov. 8 – Baltimore, MD @ Floristree
Wed. Nov. 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody Hits
Thu. Nov. 10 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Park Church Co-op
Sat. Nov. 12 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival
Mon. Nov. 14 – Hamburg, DE @ Kleiner Donner
Tue. Nov. 15 – Jena, DE @ Glashaus
Wed. Nov. 16 – Berlin, DE @ ACUD
Thu. Nov. 17 – Amsterdam, NL @ OCCII
Fri. Nov. 18 – Luxembourg, LUX @ De Gudde Wellen
Sat. Nov. 19 – St Gallen, DE @ Palace
Sun. Nov 20 – Geneva, CH @ La Graviere
Mon. Nov. 21 – Paris, FR @ Espace B
Tue. Nov. 22 – London, UK @ London Field Brewhouse
Wed. Nov. 23 – Manchester, UK @ The Castle
Thu. Nov. 24 – Sheffield, UL @ Bungalows & Bears
Fri. Nov. 25 – Glasgow, UK @ The Hug & Pint
Mon. Nov. 28 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Witloof Bar)
Wed. Nov. 30 – Barcelona, ES @ Sidecar
Thu. Dec. 1 – Madrid, ES @ Siroco
Fri. Dec. 2 – Lisbon, PT @ ZDB
Sat. Dec. 3 – Guimaraes, PT @ CCVF
Follow Noisey on Twitter.