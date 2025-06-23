Whale Sounds Could Be the Key to Saving the Planet

Every winter, thousands flock to Queensland, Australia’s Sunshine Coast, to gawk at humpback whales leaping, slapping their tails around, and just generally being majestic.

But according to researchers at the University of the Sunshine Coast, these whale spotting tours might be changing how people think and feel about the environment. They might even change their behaviors to be more inclined to protect the environment. And they walk away with some sick Instagram material, too.

Dr. Vikki Schaffer and her team spent three seasons embedded on whale-watching boats. Instead of just tracking whale behavior, they turned their scientific eye on the people who come to watch them, and hear the various sounds whales make.

The thunderous claps of their tails against the surface of the ocean. Their hunting but gorgeous underwater vocalizations. Even the prerecorded whale songs are playing through the speakers on the tour boats.

Participants were asked to pay attention to the sounds and later reflect on how they felt. The researchers found that people walked away from the whale sounds sound baths feeling happy, humbled, calm, and in awe.

Want To Be More Environmentally Conscious? Listen To Whale Sounds.

The researchers think that seeing whales doesn’t just hit people directly in the feelings; hearing whales has a similar, potentially much more potent effect on people’s outlook. The whale sounds had an especially strong effect on people’s outlook on the environment.

After listening to all the natural sounds whales make, participants reported stronger intentions to recycle, reduce waste, and generally care more about the ocean. People were put face to face with an awe-inspiring ocean behemoth, were saturated in the natural sounds it makes, and walked away willing to take a bullet for them.

The research, backed by acoustic data collected via hydrophones, didn’t just stop at vibes. It suggested that immersive natural soundscapes—not piped-in Spotify playlists—could become key tools in shaping eco-friendly behavior long after the tour ends.

They seem to be suggesting that when you’re whale watching, you’re not just looking at some big ocean things. The experience it’s people in a deeper, meaningful way gets them thinking about their place in the world and what they can do to make things better for everyone.