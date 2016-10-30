Whammy! Fest Featured 24 Musical Acts and the Tapatío Hot Sauce Guy

There was a lot happening down on Auckland’s K Road on Saturday night. Being both Halloween weekend and the second annual Whammy! Fest, meant that things were getting even more colourful and hectic than usual. Now into its second year, Whammy! Fest is a celebration of everything that’s great about one of our favourite Auckland bar and venues. People turned up and turned weird.
Inside Whammy over 24 acts including Noisey favourites sere, Dad Jokes, The Vietnam War, Sea Views, Soccer Practise and Wellington’s So Laid Back Country China, played to a spooked and kooked audience.
Videos by VICE
Check some of the action below.
Images: Kina Sai