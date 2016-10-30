Whammy! Fest Featured 24 Musical Acts and the Tapatío Hot Sauce Guy

VICE
There was a lot happening down on Auckland’s K Road on Saturday night. Being both Halloween weekend and the second annual Whammy! ​Fest, meant that things were getting even more colourful and hectic than usual. Now into its second year, Whammy! Fest is a celebration of everything that’s great about one of our favourite Auckland bar and venues. People turned up and turned weird. 

Inside Whammy over 24 acts including Noisey favourites sere​, Dad Jokes​, The Vietnam War, Sea Views​, Soccer Practise and Wellington’s So Laid Back Country China​, played to a spooked and kooked audience. 

Check some of the action below. 

​Images: Kina Sai


