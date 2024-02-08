What Are Nicotine Pouches, or ‘Snus’, And Are They on the Rise in Australia?

The Federal Government is “deeply concerned” about the rise of nicotine pouches, or “snus”, in Australia.

The pouches, which are held in the mouth between the gums and cheeks, are similar to a product named “snus” which is popular in Scandinavia. The smokeless nicotine product has been marketed on TikTok. Guardian Australia reported this week popular fitness influencers had made several videos promoting the nicotine pouches to use as a tool to quit vaping.

The nicotine pouches on sale appear to offer vape-adjacent flavours, like pink lemonade or strawberry ice.

Health Minister Mark Butler, who has led the government’s crackdown on vapes, told Guardian Australia there was a “rising profile” of nicotine pouches in Australia.

“The Albanese government is deeply concerned about the rising profile of nicotine pouches being advertised and supplied in Australia,” he said.

Are nicotine pouches legal?

In Australia, oral tobacco has been banned since 1991, but the nicotine pouches sold to Australians are “tobacco free”, containing nicotine or synthetic nicotine. The pouches are currently gaining in popularity around the world.

Since October 2021, nicotine pouches have been regulated in Australia as prescription medicines under the Poisons Standard. The products require a prescription to be legally sold, according to the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). There are no brands of nicotine pouches that have been approved by the TGA for use in Australia.

Australia’s ban on disposable vapes came into effect on January 1, and the increase in promotion of the nicotine pouches indicates suppliers are currently attempting to ramp up sales here.

Between January 29 and February 2, 284 containers of nicotine pouches were seized across 60 Sydney retailers, NSW health announced on Tuesday.

The TGA told Guardian Australia it was aware of some nicotine pouches being advertised and supplied in Australia, and it was monitoring the situation.

Nicotine pouch side effects

Nicotine pouches do not contain tobacco, but they do contain nicotine extracted from tobacco, or synthetic nicotine, as well as flavourings, sweeteners and plant-based fibres.

The long-term health impacts of nicotine pouches are still unknown. Side effects can include mouth and gum irritation, sore mouth, hiccups and nausea.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that the unregulated products could contain “exceptionally high” levels of nicotine, an addictive chemical that impacts the nervous and cardiac system.

An August 2023 study from WHO found sales of nicotine pouches were growing rapidly as part of the tobacco industry’s efforts to expand its portfolio of novel and emerging nicotine and tobacco products.

Arielle Richards is the multimedia reporter at VICE Australia, follow her on Instagram and Twitter.