While we might not be counting karats or grading clarity here, THC diamonds are still a coveted and beautiful crystal worth paying big bucks for. If you’re unfamiliar with THC diamonds, consider this your complete guide.

What Are THC Diamonds? What Are THCa Diamonds?

First off, THC diamonds and THCa diamonds are the same thing. So we can use them interchangeably. Before we go further, here’s a quick recap of THCa:

THCa is tetrahydrocannabinolic acid, which is the precursor to Delta-9 THC, which is the cannabinoid most of us are familiar with. THCa is turned into classic THC during the decarboxylation process, which is when THCa is heated to a certain temperature. That’s a big reason why we smoke cannabis — it unleashes more THC.

Okay, so THCa diamonds are a type of cannabis concentrate and one of the purest forms of THC. We call them diamonds because they take on a crystalline structure that resembles those sparkly rocks. THC diamonds are highly potent and best for experienced users.

How Are THCa Diamonds Made?

Making THC diamonds is complex, and there are two methods. The closed-loop extraction method uses fewer chemicals, and the crystalline method is purer. Both processes are usually executed in high-end laboratories by trained professionals with fancy equipment. What I’m saying is you probably can’t make these at home.

The methods aren’t too different, so here’s a look at how it all works:

Start With the Sauce

That’s not quirky slang or something. The concentrate used to make THCa diamonds is called sauce, and it is a sticky, runny liquid that’s rich in cannabinoids, especially THC. The closed-loop method creates the sauce from raw cannabis using some solvents and evaporation. The crystalline method uses cannabis sauce made with heavy solvents.

Apply Heat and Pressure

Pressure makes diamonds. This is true for real diamonds and the THC variety. The next step is to put the sauce in a controlled environment where high heat and extreme pressure are applied. This part of the process can take days or weeks. The heat and pressure force pure THCa out of the sauce, and it forms into crystals. Generally, the crystalline method uses more extreme heat and pressure to speed up the process.

Purge the Sauce and Solvents

Once the crystals are formed, the final step is to separate them from the sauce that’s left over and purge as many of the chemicals as possible. The closed-loop method uses heat and vacuum pressure to remove the solvents, while the crystalline method involves simply removing the diamonds from the sauce and solvents. The closed-loop method is a more intensive process, but it creates purer diamonds.

Making the sauce concentrate at home is already enough work. Creating diamonds from the sauce requires heavy-duty equipment, a stable environment, and considerable know-how. It’s nearly impossible unless you’re an expert.

How Strong Are THC Diamonds?

Crazy strong! When processed correctly, the diamonds can have THC levels as high as 99%, maybe even higher. Seriously, they’re not for newbies, so only try them if you’re comfy using THC products.

THC distillates can be just as potent. The important difference is that diamonds are more likely to contain terpenes, which create more color and a richer flavor. This can also mean a stronger high because the terpenes can contribute to the entourage effect, boosting the sensations. However, some diamonds may have the terpenes removed. It depends on how the diamonds were made and what the end goal was.

How to Consume THCa Diamonds

You have a few options for consumption. Like most cannabis concentrates, diamonds can be dabbed, smoked, or used to make edibles and other products. The best option depends on your preferences.

Dabbing

Dabbing is probably the most popular consumption method because all you need is the diamonds themselves. It’s an easy way to get super high off them without having to do a lot of work. You can just pick up a few diamonds with the nail and dab as you normally would with wax.

Smoking

If you want to smoke the THC diamonds without a dab rig, you have several options. You can crush up the diamonds and then roll a joint or blunt in them, sprinkle them inside a joint, or mix them with ground cannabis flower.

Think of the diamonds like kief, but much stronger. Sprinkle them on top of a bowl or roll them up with flower, it doesn’t matter. However, they can be quite harsh on your throat and lungs, so smoking them can be unpleasant. You can also find diamond vapes, which aren’t as harsh but are still intense.

Infusions and Edibles

You can also use the diamonds to make edibles, which typically involves infusing oils or butters first. You have to decarboxylate the diamonds before you can add them to edibles, which adds another step to the process.

This means heating them to 230-250ºF for about 30 minutes to activate the THC. It’s not a super complicated step, but it requires some vigilance to ensure the diamonds don’t get too hot and start to break down.

Get a Taste of THC Diamonds

If you want to have some fun with straight diamonds, get the ATL RX THCa Diamonds and try different consumption methods.

A vape is a smoother, easier option, and the Koi THCa Liquid Diamonds Vape is the perfect option.

For a super intense experience, I recommend the Munchies! THCa Diamond Jelly Hole Prerolls, which have a liquid diamond core.