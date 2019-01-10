What Canada’s Military Looks Like at the Arctic Front

“Arctic Front” is the first chapter in a long-term project examining Canada’s post-Afghanistan military, presenting the viewer with a glimpse of contemporary military culture—whether that is in training, peacekeeping, capacity-building or all-out war. It’s a project that is the meeting of my two lives, as I spent more than 10 years with the Canadian Forces before becoming a professional photographer, where I’ve since shot in some of the most conflicted regions (Iraq, Afghanistan, the West Bank, and Northern Africa.)

For Arctic Front, I spent two weeks split between Rankin Inlet, Taloyoak and King William Island in Nunavut with the Canadian Rangers. This wasn’t my first time up in the Arctic. As a young soldier in the Canadian Army, I travelled to Gjoa Haven to learn how to hunt, fish, build shelters and navigate on the land with the specialized unit.

Canada’s Arctic is its last frontier. The Far North makes up more than 40 percent of its landmass (roughly 2,436,855 sq. km), but contains less than one percent of Canada’s population. Rising sea and air temperatures due to climate change are contributing to sea-ice loss, which has opened up international interest over new ‘ice-free’ shipping routes in the Northwest Passage, as well as access to the significant natural resources such as oil, gas and precious metals there. But with new interest in North, from countries such as China or Russia, comes new challenges to Canada.

The Canadian Rangers unit is part of Canada’s answer to establishing sovereignty over the North. This part-time military force, tasked with keeping watch over the Arctic, is made up of roughly 5,000 personnel, many of whom are Indigenous, from more than 200 remote communities spread across the region.

The unit conducts surveillance patrols and reports anything unusual to other branches of the military. The Rangers also importantly teach southern personnel survival skills, take part in search-and-rescue operations and other humanitarian aid in remote communities. Within the military community they are deeply respected for their intimate knowledge of the land and living off it.

The Rangers have been a visible military presence in remote northern communities for over 65 years and they continue to serve as the military’s “eyes, ears and voice” of the North.

KING WILLIAM ISLAND, NUNAVUT, CANADA: Patrol leader, Master Corporal Tommy Aiyout inspects a deactivated DEW Line site.

RAE STRAIT, NUNAVUT, CANADA: Taloyoak Rangers travel along the Rae Strait during a patrol.

MATHESON POINT, NUNAVUT, CANADA: (L to R) Rangers John Ukuqtunnuaq, Steven Ukuqtunnuaq and Simon Tucktoo at a basecamp during an annual patrol.

SIMPSON STRAIT, KING WILLIAM ISLAND, NUNAVUT, CANADA: The Taloyoak Ranger Patrol set up camp near the mouth of a fresh water stream along the Simpson Strait.

NUNAVUT, CANADA: Taloyoak Rangers from 1 Canadian Ranger Patrol Group receive a briefing at a community centre in Taloyoak prior to a patrol.

RANKIN INLET, NUNAVUT, CANADA: Children play in the playground of Maani Ulujuk School in Rankin Inlet while Operation Nanook is taking place in the community. Operation Nanook is an annual military exercise of the Canadian Armed Forces in the Arctic. The exercise is intended to train the different elements of the Canadian Armed Forces in disaster training and sovereignty patrols.

TALOYOAK, NUNAVUT, CANADA: Members from 1 Canadian Ranger Patrol Group, gather at the edge of Taloyoak. The Rangers will be setting up a makeshift firing range outside of the town to be tested on their marksmanship.

KING WILLIAM ISLAND, NUNAVUT, CANADA: Ranger Keith Poodlat, drinks water from a freshwater stream near Simpson Strait during a patrol.

TALOYOAK, NUNAVUT, CANADA: Targets are setup at a makeshift firing range outside of Taloyoak for Rangers to be tested on their marksmanship.

TALOYOAK, NUNAVUT, CANADA: Junior Canadian Rangers from the community of Taloyoak, attend a ceremony at the community centre and hockey arena.



