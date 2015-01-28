What Color Is Your Taste in Music?

Predominant.ly is a new site from design collective Open Work that aims to revive the musical “thrill of the hunt” for new music by eschewing genre, artist, or “suggested for you” categories in favor of the predominant colors of album covers. Wiz Khalifa’s Rolling Papers is #002D04, aka Dark Forest Green, for instance, while FKA Twigs’ LP1 is #73C2FB Maya Blue, and Blink-182’s Take Off Your Pants and Jacket is simply #000000, Black.

“Our primary interfaces to our music look like spreadsheet apps,” says the site description. “They make it less likely that we would find something that falls outside of our normal musical tastes, something that lets us broaden our horizons, or expand our musical base.” By arranging music based on seemingly-arbitrary album cover colors, Predominant.ly replicates the great unknown and chaos of sifting through albums in a record store, choosing music for you based on album art alone. Once you’ve submitted yourself to the chaos and selected an album, the site then reveals info including track listings and a link to the iTunes store.

