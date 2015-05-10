What Did Pau Gasol See?

In the fourth quarter of Cavaliers-Bulls, the camera panned to Pau Gasol after Taj Gibson, who was starting in his place, went down grabbing his knee. It’s possible that Pau Gasol was reacting to this, but it’s also possible that Pau Gasol was reacting to something entirely different. Never satisfied with what seems easy and obvious, we dive in to find out what Pau Gasol saw.

The film Human Centipede.

A note from his mother to his brother Marc, thanking him for his Mother’s Day gift and telling him he is in fact her favorite son.

LeBron James hitting the game-winning shot.

Simba/Derrick Rose memes.

A major Breaking Bad spoiler before he got to finish the series and, yes, he knows it’s been, like, three years or whatever but he’s a busy guy and that actually makes it even worse. He made it this far. For nothing!

A fan surreptitiously picking up a chicken finger that he dropped into a pool of sweat on the court, wiping it on his jeans, looking around, eating it, and licking his fingers clean.

The first three quarters of this game.

A Bill Simmons And What It All Means thinkpiece.

That video of the dude having sex with a snake.

The kindly old lady he helped across the street, giving the finger to a group of young skateboarders.

A daytime talk show. It doesn’t matter which one.

The farm upstate where his family supposedly sent his childhood pet Smuckers. The farm is gorgeous, with hundreds of happy dogs frolicking and rolling around the grass like maniacs. Maybe this isn’t like all those horror stories you hear about, he lets himself dream for a minute, and then there it is, a lone headstone that reads “S. Gasol. A good dog.”