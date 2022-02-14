What Do Australia’s Coal Miners Think of Climate Change?

Coal miners and climate activists regularly face off in heated – and sometimes violent – confrontations in the coal mining towns of Australia’s Queensland.

On one hand, Australia is the world’s largest exporter of coal, and on the other, it’s becoming a social pariah in a world going more green.

Videos by VICE

Filmmaker and Environmental activist Kim Nguyen goes deep within Australia’s coal country to meet miners trying to preserve coal towns, Aboriginal activists trying to stop the Adani Carmichael coal mining project, and a horseman infamous for assaulting climate protestors.

All to figure out: how do you get coal miners to give up that one thing their livelihood depends on?

Watch VICE’s latest documentary and decide for yourself.