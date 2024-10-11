What Do Players See In ‘Throne and Liberty’? Let’s Find Out

I’ll be honest with y’all: I’ve only seen Throne and Liberty in annoying YouTube ads. But, apparently, it’s taking over as it nearly peaked today at 250,000 concurrent players on Steam. Additionally, Amazon Games has been quite proud of the fact that the game has hit over three million players in its first week.

In the spirit of curiosity, how about we go on a mini adventure and see what all the excitement is about? For context: I’ve watched no trailers and have zero frame of reference for anything going on. First, let’s look at its description on Steam. “Welcome to Throne and Liberty, a free-to-play, multi-platform MMORPG. With an always changing environment, Massive Scale PvPvE, and the ability to transform into creatures to battle across land, sea, and air.”

Videos by VICE

The mental roller coaster I went on reading that was something else. I’m strictly anti-MMORPG. Well, I don’t hate them, but they’ve never been for me. Reading further, though, shifting environments and Animorphs-esque shenanigans? I’m totally here for that! Now, I’m going to choose a YouTube video at random and see if I “get it” by the end.

‘throne and liberty’ may have sold me, actually

I’m a believer. It reminds me of the parts of Monster Hunter I like: fighting enormous enemies with a rowdy group of people who scream at you when you make mistakes! In simpler terms: “Online Gaming.” I find myself enticed by the more “novel” concepts, too. The dynamic weather system combined with a day and night cycle that offers different enemies and challenges is my lane. Plus, I’m a sucker for diverse weapon classes and strategies.

Photo By Amazon Games

Alright, I get it. I understand why people are flocking to Throne and Liberty, but you know where the best takes are? Reddit! Let’s see if the official subreddit is having a good time! “Stop being lazy snowflakes and put some effort to improve.” Oh. We’ve hit the “players telling everyone else how to play” stage early, eh? Again, it’s a key component of any online game that requires teamwork. But, still, relax. Give people some time to understand the mechanics!

Also, play with your friends. You’d think people would learn to stop trusting randoms with high-stakes online situations. We could cut out so many Git Gud posts this way!