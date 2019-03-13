What Do We Mean When We Call Sex ‘Vanilla’?

VICE’s Anna Iovine was chatting with some friends about what constitutes “vanilla sex,” and they realized they weren’t exactly on the same page. Does everyone agree on what’s vanilla and what’s kinky? And is there a disconnect between our perceptions around sex and our behaviors? To find out, Iovine put out a survey on VICE’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts asking readers how they define vanilla sex, and consulted a panel of sexperts. On this episode of The VICE Guide To Right Now Podcast, VICE’s features editor Kate Dries talks with Iovine about her poll results and what they uncovered.

