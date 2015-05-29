What Does Blatter’s Reelection Mean for the Future of Soccer? Unfortunately, Not Much.

Prior to today’s FIFA Presidential election, both candidates were given time to address the 209-member delegates assembled in Zurich, Switzerland for the organization’s annual congress (Brazil delegates weren’t there, one having fled the country after the other was arrested on Wednesday). Prince Ali of Jordan, the challenger, spoke first. “At this time, everything is at stake,” he said.

From a soccer perspective, most of the world no doubt agreed with Prince Ali. Only Wednesday, nine members of FIFA’s leadership were arrested in Zurich on corruption charges. And yet Sepp Blatter won his fifth term as FIFA President two days later. Although disappointing, it wasn’t a surprise. Many delegates had decided how they’d vote beforehand, and despite the vocal dissent from some large, wealthy nations—like the United States and Canada—for many ‘Who to vote for?’ was never a real question. Blatter’s powerbase inside FIFA is unmatched.

What Blatter’s continued reign as FIFA President means for the soccer world is an exercise in the fruitless game of trying to predict the future. But FIFA has a long history of making it up as they go along and subtly changing things to make life just a little more difficult for people on their shit list.

U.S. Soccer President Sunil Gulati was one federation president to openly back Prince Ali prior to the vote. He seemed resigned to the fact that doing so would eliminate the United States as a candidate for future World Cups—at least while Blatter remains in charge.

“Would we like to host a future World Cup?” Gulati asked SI’s Grant Wahl earlier this week. “The answer is of course yes. But for me and for U.S. Soccer, especially at this time but at any time, having CONCACAF and FIFA governed and managed with integrity is far more important than hosting a World Cup or any other event. That’s our focus right now.”

With Blatter still in charge, FIFA’s operations moving forward aren’t likely to change a great deal. Earlier today, Domenico Scala, Chairman of the FIFA Audit and Compliance Committee delivered by far the strongest words about transparency and reform, but he wasn’t talking about future change but rather the effectiveness of FIFA’s Governance Reform Program, which was formed four years ago. According to Scala, FIFA made great strides in “an in depth restructuring of FIFA’s judicial system; the introduction of a bicameral ethics committee; a comprehensive revision of the code of ethics, with enhanced scope; revised provisions for bribery and corruption according to OECD standards; [and] the introduction of compulsory integrity checks,” among other reforms.

Only at FIFA can an organization pat itself on the back for anti-corruption reforms the same week nine members of its leadership are arrested.

Is there another way to remove Blatter now that he’s re-elected? So far, he hasn’t been implicated in any crimes. Swiss authorities are apparently investigating wrongdoing during the 2011 Presidential election, but until they kick down his door, don’t believe for a second he’s in jeopardy. He’s proven time and again an ability to insulate himself from those caught doing wrong. He remains somehow above the fray.

The power balance inside FIFA isn’t likely to change much either. Small nations dependent on FIFA development money will continue to support Blatter, and big nations will make empty threats about leaving FIFA in the absence of reform. (Prior to the election, UEFA reportedly threatened to talk about leaving FIFA, should Blatter get reelected. It doesn’t look like UEFA will leave though. Based on pre-election statements, the Europeans didn’t even vote for Prince Ali as a united block.)

In other words, it’s back to business as usual.

“You know me already,” Blatter told the assembled congress through an interpreter, just before they reelected him. “I don’t need to introduce myself to you. You know who you’re dealing with, and I also know I can count on you.”