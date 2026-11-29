In Grand Theft Auto VI, you can send your partner to sell the loot after a robbery while you get on with whatever you were doing. Here’s what the Fence Loot button does in GTA 6, how to use it, and how to unlock more ways to get your stolen goods picked up.

What Does Fence Loot Mean in GTA 6?

Screenshot; Brent Koepp

The “Fence Loot” button in GTA 6 tells Jason or Lucia to take your stash bag to a fence and sell the stolen goods for you. A fence is a buyer who turns stolen jewelry, narcotics, and marked bills into spendable money.

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Sending your partner saves you the drive, and you can keep playing while they handle the sale of the stolen goods.

How to Use the Fence Loot Button in GTA 6

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Rob a location with Jason and Lucia together and have Lucia carry the stash bag. Switch to Jason while Lucia is still nearby. Hold Right on the D-pad to open the partner menu, then select Fence Loot. Lucia will take the stash bag to a fence and sell the goods while you go do something else.

Screenshot; Brent Koepp

If Jason is carrying the stash bag, you can switch to Lucia and give him the same command. If the prompt doesn’t appear, try putting the bag in the trunk of your personal car and opening the partner menu again. You’ll generally get a better payout by delivering the bag yourself.

How to Unlock More Fence Loot Options in GTA 6

Screenshot; Brent Koepp

In GTA 6, you can actually unlock additional mobile fence options. This a feature that will allow a fence to come to you directly and pick up your stolen goods for a payout. However, they will take a cut of your profits, so it’s still better to just drop it off yourself.

Call Dook to Pick Up Your Stash Bag

Progress through Tyrone’s Kitty Litter questline until Dook’s pickup service becomes available. Once it’s unlocked, open your phone’s Contacts app and call Dook while you’re carrying stolen goods. He’ll come collect the loot and take a cut of the sale.

Unlock Garage Pickups Through Yasmani

In Chapter 3, progress through Yasmani’s jobs to unlock garage pickups. Once you have the service, leave your stolen goods at a garage you own and choose which fence you want to sell them to. The loot gets picked up from your garage for a fee.

Where to Sell Stolen Loot Yourself in GTA 6

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After completing GTA 6 Chapter 1, you will unlock several new fence options in both Chapter 2 and 3. However, the main fence’s in the game won’t be accessible until you reach Vice City. So if you want to make serious money, keep progressing the story.

Here are all the fence options you have in Grand Theft Auto VI to sell your stolen goods:

Fence Location Unlock chapter Brian’s Lockup Key Lento Chapter 1 Donnie’s Trailer Key Lento Chapter 1 Dunk Port Gellhorn, Kelly County Chapter 2 Tyrone La Perle, Vice City Chapter 3 Yasmani Little Cuba, Vice City Chapter 3

Tyrone pays best for narcotics, while Yasmani pays best for jewelry and marked bills. Hover over a fence’s map icon to compare rates before making the trip.