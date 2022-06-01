Your Jupiter Sign: What Your Jupiter Placement Means Astrologically

You may know your “big three” signs, but getting to know the roles of all the planets in your birth chart can grant you a much deeper understanding of astrology….and yourself! In this series, the team at VICE Horoscopes explain each planet, and how it correlates to your natal chart.

Every year, Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system, protects Earth from space debris thanks to its massive gravitational pull. Considering its size and status as Earth’s protector, it’s no wonder astrologers have deemed Jupiter as the greater benefic (or do-gooder) in astrology, a symbol of abundance, philosophy, and wisdom. Jupiter is often known as the planet of luck, and its placement in your natal chart points to the area of life where you’re granted gifts and blessings.

Jupiter indicates your philosophical and spiritual world views, perception of wealth, and your experiences of travel and long journeys. Jupiter is a planet of faith, showing a glimpse into our beliefs and what kinds of risks we’re willing to take based on intuition rather than facts. Jupiter also hints at our sense of purpose, and its position indicates what we’re interested in learning and what we’re capable of teaching others. Being the planet of growth and expansion has its pluses, but Jupiter magnifies whatever it touches, and too much of a good thing can sometimes not be so great—Jupiter could even expand a situation that isn’t serving you! Knowing your Jupiter sign can be enlightening if you want a better understanding of your approach to learning, what you’re being schooled on during this life, and which experiences open your mind most.

Jupiter spends approximately 12 months in a sign, so it can be anywhere in relation to your sun sign, making it important that you check your chart to know where Jupiter was located when you were born. To find your Jupiter sign, plug in your birth date, time, and location to your preferred birth chart generator and find the symbol that looks like a crescent moon attached to a cross, or an elaborate number four.

Once you’ve figured it out, read what our team of astrologers at Astro Guide have to say about your Jupiter sign!

Jupiter in Aries

Lucky charms: trophies from past victories and charms that bring you success, anything made of iron, the color red, a lucky hat

As a Mars-ruled Jupiter sign, you’re inclined to take initiative and follow the path you believe in, regardless of what anyone else says. Faith in yourself is a powerful thing and you are here to teach people how to embrace their truth. Courage is one of the traits people notice most about you because you don’t let your mountain of goals scare you away. One way or another, you always find a way to win, which is also why you’re more likely to point out that you don’t succeed on luck alone. You have the guts to go after what you want and you take learning opportunities in stride. Of course, when you do win or get ahead at something, you still feel lucky enough to thank your stars! You’re a resilient trailblazer, inspiring those around you to believe in themselves, which often earns you leadership positions. To you, abundance is about having the opportunity to explore your passions, and the purpose of wealth is to live life with no desire left unexplored! You want to see the world and look back on your life knowing you’ve done it all.

With Jupiter in Aries, you’re usually eager to learn more about psychology, especially when it comes to the art of war! Your competitive nature can turn anything into a game of the fittest, but you’re more interested in what you can learn from the situation (like how to become stronger) than dominating it out of malice. Having Jupiter in the first sign of the zodiac also suggests you’re also highly curious about the origins of just about anything, especially trying to understand people’s identities (including your own). This gives you plenty of incentive to travel to exciting cities or bustling towns—you love to be the first of your friends to find a cool spot! Although you can be a bit overzealous at times, leaping before you look, your love of life’s adventurous journey lends you a type of wisdom that naturally attracts others.

Jupiter in Taurus

Lucky charms: plant material, something green, lucky scarf or necklace

With Jupiter in Taurus, you experience nature as a major source of higher knowledge. You’re always excited to learn more about food and fashion, plus topics concerning history, embodiment, physics, and finances. The ability to create and surround yourself with abundance is significant to your growth as a person, giving you a taste for all the luxuries the world has to offer. You have a strong desire to know what the finest products in nature look, feel, sound, taste, and smell like. To you, prosperity means getting to experience that for yourself—not just reading about it in a book. For example, food can be a favorite way of expanding your knowledge of culture and geography, earning you the status of a true foodie in your social circle.

As much as material wealth is important to you—you crave comfort and security—your idea of true abundance means feeling grounded, stable, and serene. The body’s innate wisdom is one of your greatest guides through life, and you’ll notice this by how fond you are of being attuned to your senses. It’s not enough for someone to pass down information to you, you must embody those experiences for yourself, in your own way.

Jupiter in Gemini

Lucky charms: transit tokens and tickets, movie stubs, cute key chain, fables, your phone

Jupiter is a planet that favors wisdom and experience over book smarts, but Jupiter in Gemini suggests that you’re more drawn to numbers, language, and quantifiable data. Wealth is an exciting topic to you and if you keep your eyes open, you’ll notice that you’re presented with a lot of lucky opportunities to learn about sales and investing. As a very social person, your definition of abundance means having a crew of friends you can always rely on. When you’re part of a group, you can make anything happen, which is why your luck is often tied to networking opportunities and the formation of friendships. Meeting the right people at the right time is the catalyzing event that sets you up for personal growth sooner or later.

Having Jupiter in Gemini gives you massive scope—you can see the big picture and the fine details, but all that information is a lot to absorb. Staying organized is key to working with your natal Jupiter. With Jupiter in an air sign, your idea of fun relaxation is a bit more active because your mind is always on. You love being in the know, so you’re always ahead of whatever your local scene is interested in. Learning about people, patterns, cultures, and language gives you energy, which means you’ll often venture away from the tourist route when you’re abroad because you really want to practice new languages and learn about various customs. That said, geography doesn’t hold you back from learning opportunities. You get bored easily, so when you’re not traveling abroad, you love exploring your own neighborhood, getting acquainted with all the small or unusual spots others might not know. With a Mercury-ruled Jupiter in cerebral Gemini, it’s also important to make sure you don’t over-commit your time and energy when you’re multitasking…you’re always multitasking, so a planner is a must-have to make progress and grow through your mentally consuming projects.

Jupiter in Cancer

Lucky charms: heirlooms, lucky bra, lucky mug, a locket, mood ring

As a Jupiter in Cancer person, living your best life revolves heavily around home, family, security, and tradition. As domestic as you are, you love to travel—not just traveling the world (and visiting its magnificent beaches, where you love to connect with nature), but also exploring the astral realm or your own mind. With Jupiter in a water sign, you’re someone who easily appreciates non-linear forms of learning, which makes novels and emotionally touching literature appealing to you. Psychedelics, art, history, philosophy, service, religion, and spirituality are all topics you’re excited to learn more about. You’re a natural empath and regardless of your spiritual views, you have a way of making people feel like they belong—because ultimately, you value connection and community.

Metaphorically speaking, Jupiter in Cancer makes you extremely fertile, so your idea of abundance is all about tapping into your marvelous creative potential. It wouldn’t be far-fetched for you to want a large family, blood or chosen. Having Jupiter in moon-ruled Cancer doesn’t just point to signs of fertility, it’s also a sign that you possess a talent for nourishing hearts and minds, and part of your life’s purpose centers on helping things reach their fullest potential. Whether it’s a person, project, business, or garden, your support is a resource that many are lucky to have. While you’re not a materialistic person at heart, you don’t discount the need for security—and when it comes to wealth, it’s important for you to have a solid living situation, savings for the future, and access to plenty of food that’s comforting yet wholesome. That said, Jupiter is very happy in the sign of Cancer, which means that attracting wealth and prosperity comes quite naturally to you! In fact, luck just seems to find you whenever you need it, which can sometimes lead you to overlook that you’re truly blessed. When you acknowledge the heights of your own luck to compared to those less fortunate is when you’re most open and able to make the greatest impact on your global community.

Jupiter in LEO

Lucky charms: your hair or facial hair, pocket comb, gold chain

Having a solar-ruled Jupiter grants you the gift of resilience, conviction, and a bounty of confidence. As a fire sign, Jupiter in Leo people can be a bit extra, but personality gushes from your being! You’re personable, so despite whatever drama you might stir up, people can’t help but be drawn to your charisma. Although you sometimes need to be mindful about coming across as arrogant, you possess a spark that others admire, which makes it relatively easy to find yourself in leadership and teaching positions where you can pass on knowledge. Much like a lion, you’re known for your courage, and at your best, you shine by showing up as no one but yourself. While a love for humor and improv makes you talented at holding the spotlight, it’s your way with storytelling—coupled with your ongoing dedication to knowing yourself—that grants you the capacity to act as counselor and guide to followers, students, and friends. When you show up authentically, people want to follow suit, so it’s important that you forego the impulse to keep up certain appearances instead of just keeping it real.

With Jupiter in sunny Leo, you’re also blessed with an abundance of health and vitality. Your body and spirit are hearty and you might seem to luck out when others get sick around you, but you’ll need to be mindful that you don’t take your wealth of energy and wellbeing for granted. You’re fortunate in the health department, but sometimes you forget that you’re not untouchable. It’s wise for you to modestly mind your limits if you want to avoid burnout. When you think of abundance, you picture opulence—you love things that are larger than life, and you believe in surrounding yourself with the best of the best. Your castle has high ceilings, gold encrusted accents, and jewels everywhere—plus, books about everything from love to war, leadership, prayer, and humankind’s relationship to god. Wealth to you is exactly that: bags of gold. While some people dislike budgeting, you find it thrilling and are excited to learn the ins and outs of keeping money organized. You love spur-of-the-moment travel, and no trip is complete without a little drama—which, to you, means passion!

Jupiter in Virgo

Lucky charms: prayer beads, satchel of herbs

Bringing your visions to fruition is all about your dedication to mastery, but can you step out of your own way to see the forest for the trees? Having natal Jupiter in Virgo points to your knack for discernment and noticing subtle differences that others might miss, but it also means you can have trouble zooming out to see the big picture because you’re so focused on getting all the details right to your liking. Jupiter is a planet that favors intuition, faith, and knowledge that comes from within, but in Virgo, the planet signifies trusting in systems and standard procedures. You don’t want to make mistakes, but it’s wiser to let yourself make them once in a while rather than avoiding them at all costs. Your practical nature lends you the talent of objectivity and technical smarts, but it can also lead you to treat the process of self-development too mechanically. Whether you’re measuring your nutritional needs, tweaking your appearance on a microscopic level, or analyzing your work with a critical eye, your growth largely depends on not being too judgmental with yourself. With Jupiter in Mercury-ruled Virgo, you possess the luck of finding small objects or vital information buried in obscure, chaotic, messy, or disorienting places. If anyone were to find a needle in a haystack, it would be you!

To you, abundance is a state of being and you feel that most when the world is in harmony. Observing nature brings you to a state of peace. While you’re known for being modest, the truth is that you do indulge in a splurge as long as you know that it won’t throw things off balance. Although you love to be spoiled, your ability to receive is matched by your ability to give. Jupiter in the practical earth sign of Virgo also points to your love for creativity, learning (especially about the process of building things), and any topic with rules or details that tickle your logical mind. When it comes to travel, you love to go to beautiful places with delicious food, music, and art. You’re as sensual as you are practical, and for you, growth and knowledge mean feeling things as much as learning them. It’s not enough for you to read about how something tastes, you want to experience it for yourself!

Jupiter in Libra

Lucky charms: necklace

Jupiter in Libra people encounter emotional and spiritual expansion in the act of good, fair deeds. In Venus-ruled Libra, Jupiter turns your attention to partnership dynamics, which makes you highly aware of proportion and specifically the balance of give-and-take. Although you have a taste for the beautiful—and expensive—things in life, you aren’t at peace with the idea of abundance unless you’re able to share and spread the wealth. You give others the benefit of the doubt and your beliefs revolve around harmony and justice.

For you, abundance means harmony—you love it when things just click . You’re delighted by synchronicities, and of course, relationships mean the world to you. You know how important emotional support is, especially when it comes to collaborating with others toward mutual goals. You’re always seeking ways to align with others in the pursuit of knowledge, creativity, and mutual financial interests. You also love making time to visit friends when you travel, but even when you’re visiting a place where don’t have connections, you’re unlikely to leave without a new pen pal. Having Jupiter in Venus’s domain also makes you a lover of language arts, communication, law, and art in its many forms. To you, most things can become an art if they’re done with finesse. The art of relationships, however, is an area of life that you’re most suited to teaching others about, with time and experience. In fact, it might feel like the domain of intimate and business partnerships is the fulcrum from which your life pivots. While many people feel limited by or tied down in relationships, you find expansion through partnership. Having someone that can mirror both the good and bad aspects of yourself back to you is a huge source of personal growth.

Jupiter in Scorpio

Lucky charms: tarot card, lingerie

The dark and mysterious experiences in life are your treasure chest with Jupiter in the watery domain of Scorpio. Mars-ruled Scorpio is fascinated by the phenomenon of death and the philosophy of rebirth, and with Jupiter in Scorpio, you’ll often find yourself contemplating the wisdom that endings offer to the living. You’re drawn to hidden knowledge, especially when it comes to the subconscious. Psychology, shamanism, hypnotism, neuro-linguistic programming, sex, forensics, taxidermy, psychedelics, and alchemy are examples of knowledge that appeal to your desire to see beyond appearances. For you, mental expansion often comes through emotionally intense and sometimes painful experiences. But pleasure is the other side of that coin, and you have a knack for teaching others how to embrace their carnal desires in a way that is liberating, bringing deep healing to people and their relationship to intimacy. You have a talent for reading between the lines, but you also have a tendency to fixate on your objects of affection as well as your enemies. While this can make you an amazing detective, it can also keep you stuck in learning the same lesson over and over again until you’re able to move on. Learning to let go is crucial to your growth. When you do dive deeply into mysteries, however, it encourages you to learn more about yourself which ultimately grants you the ability to read people like a book. Having such sharp perception gives you a lucky edge in strategic games, which usually makes your competition unlucky!

Abundance for you entails metaphorically digging in the places no one wants to wade through, where you excavate secrets, turn trash to treasure, and find nuggets of wisdom within hellish experiences. You’re highly aware of the suffering that goes on in the world, so you seek to satisfy your worldly desires in ways that don’t inflict pain. Having Jupiter in Mars-ruled Scorpio is less about offense than it is about protection, which you aim to share with others. You personal collection of wealth, on the other hand, might contain valuable historical texts filled with knowledge people would fight to get their hands on, books on tantric sex, poisons that are actually medicinal given the right dosage, and an arsenal of weapons that you admire for their craftsmanship. The currency of intimacy and trust is also high on your list of desires and you tend to work toward achieving it in any relationship that calls for closer interaction. When traveling, you’ll find yourself drawn to sacred and alluring destinations like temples, graveyards, caves, oceanic depths, and underground pathways that are haunted with history, secrets, and obscure treasures.

Jupiter in Sagittarius

Lucky charms: deck of playing cards, backpack, a horseshoe

If there is one word to describe Jupiter in Sagittarius people, it would be lucky! Fortunate circumstances often lead you to the kind of exciting adventures that are written about in epic tales. A seize-the-moment kind of person, you’re not one to let an opportunity go to waste. Your tendency to wing it might lead to several flops, but things usually end up working out for you, so you don’t see much reason to plan because you’d rather enjoy living spontaneously. You’re not fond of being tied down to plans and commitments, but you absolutely love to imagine where you’ll be in the future. Jupiter is home in the sign of Sagittarius, so knowledge, travel, abundance, and wealth are generally very obvious themes in your life. In fiery Sagittarius, Jupiter bestows you with foresight, zeal, curiosity, and a thirst for life that means others have trouble keeping up. Although you’re fond of life’s pleasantries, your version of abundance is to have the luxury to travel as you please. You’re very free-spirited, and you don’t mind living out of a backpack or suitcase so you can wander the world without roots and responsibilities weighing you down.

When you do want to build wealth, however, you want your possessions to reflect your appreciation for culture, philosophy, and worldly travels. For example, you might love collecting frequent flyer points, currencies from around the globe, unique art with a story behind it, books in a language that you haven’t yet learned, souvenirs from famous attractions, or soil from lands all over the world.

Jupiter In Capricorn

Lucky charms: lucky penny, wishbone, fossils, heirlooms, paycheck to future self

Jupiter in Saturn-ruled Capricorn offers a more practical perspective on the idea of growth, abundance, and expansion. Jupiter generally likes to broaden our horizons, and its placement shows where we’re encouraged to explore and roam freely, but with Jupiter in Capricorn, you’re not likely to stray far from your duties. With Jupiter in an earth sign, you’re very grounded and might not travel as often as someone who values being untethered. When you do travel, it’s likely for business opportunities or to participate in traditions and spiritual matters that you hold dear to your heart. You have a lucky streak when it comes to gaining positions of power and authority, which makes it possible to rise to the top of the ranks in your career, regardless of how close to the ground floor you were when you started. Keep in mind that your growth depends on your awareness of your privilege and the influence of hierarchy. To you, status is the greatest symbol of wealth. If you’re not mindful, you can get caught up in materialism, but your longing to leave a memorable impact on the world through your work reminds you to strive for more than material riches. Ultimately, abundance for you is a matter of having stability, respect, a good credit score, and a counsel of elders you can go to for sound advice.

Your greatest teachers are your failures, which you take pretty seriously. Of course, you don’t ever truly fail because you always learn from what doesn’t work out. While Jupiter in Sagittarius likes to wing it, you prefer to plan out your goals years ahead, factoring in the ups-and-downs of your journey to success. As the planet that symbolizes hope and visions, Jupiter in Capricorn points to a more stoic and silently determined mindset. You don’t lack ambition, but you might sometimes underestimate what it takes to achieve your ambitious endeavors. Thankfully, you’re no stranger to perseverance. As long as you make an effort to maintain a reasonable pace and approach your larger-than-life goals with humility, you’ll always find a way to succeed… even if it takes you longer than you thought it would.

Jupiter in Aquarius

Lucky charms: lightning bolt keychain, lucky anklet, water bottle

Reason and logic are a central focus to Jupiter in Aquarius people, which often leads you to study technical topics like science and systems analysis. Aquarius is the third of the air signs, but unlike Jupiter in Gemini or Libra, Jupiter in Aquarius is more concerned with understanding where their hypothetical ideas intersect with reality. In other words, having Jupiter in a brainy air sign reflects your love for intellectual discourse, but you’re also quite grounded and concerned with tangible circumstances. The progress of civilization and its technologies, for example, is an interest that provides the framework for many of your beliefs.

To you, abundance is a matter of information and education. You thirst for knowledge is not just for the advancement of humanity, but for the sake of understanding the laws of nature. It’s this quality that suggests you’re often attracted to unique and eccentric academic fields and spiritual traditions. Conventional wisdom and fields of study usually make you feel too boxed-in and limited to dogmatic thought processes, when what you truly crave is a drink of knowledge from the places most people aren’t talking about. This is true for your perception of wealth, too. You’re not completely disinterested in material wealth, but the power of knowledge is what you really seek. Heady Aquarius is ruled by both Saturn and Uranus, which makes it important that you find a path that allows your unconventional quirks and flashes of genius to flourish. Science fiction, astronomy, astrology, and unorthodox or occult spiritual traditions all offer the type of thrill and wisdom that you seek in your pursuit of growth. If given the option, you’d probably travel to space and spend time living on another planet to see what you could garner from the experience. But chances are you’ll be earth-bound, so your deep space travels are more of the metaphorical type where you’ll venture outside of society’s conventional philosophies and areas of study to encounter the weird, taboo, and pure genius.

Jupiter in Pisces

Lucky charms: lucky seashell, socks, a talisman that’s been prayed over

Having Jupiter in the sentimental water sign Pisces suggests you’re the kind of sensitive soul who’s adept at teaching others how to be more compassionate. Pisces is the sign of limitlessness and Jupiter is the planet of growth—how could things possibly get any bigger?! For you, dear Pisces in Jupiter, you feel abundance when you’re tapped into your spiritual center, feeling oneness between yourself and the universe. You love studying the occult, healing, poetry, and history—you want to know about anything that teaches you not just about yourself, but about the rest of the world and its mystical magic. Mostly, you long to understand your part in the world and how to be of service. You’re as much of a problem-solver as Jupiter in Virgo, but you simply go about it in a different way.

To you, wealth is the ability to heal yourself and others. Of course, Jupiter is comfortably at home in the sign of Pisces, so manifesting material abundance also comes quite easily to you—sunken treasure isn’t hard to find when you are the deep ocean! While you’re fond of travel, your experience reveals that it’s all about the journey and not the destination. Your growth is largely dependent on your relationship to contemplation, and you thrive in the presence of teachers who encourage you to look within for answers. As you develop throughout life, you too become a beacon of wisdom for people looking to make sense of cryptic mysteries of the universe. Jupiter in Pisces is like a natal promise that opportunities to travel abroad and encounter blessings of a spiritual nature will arrive at your feet, but ultimately, it’s your love for inner exploration that will bring you the most fortune. You’re a traveler of this plane and many others!

